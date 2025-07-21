  • home icon
  IShowSpeed announces hiatus from livestreaming, claims his return will be "huge"

IShowSpeed announces hiatus from livestreaming, claims his return will be "huge"

By Vishnu Menon
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:59 GMT
IShowSpeed is taking a break from streaming (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed)
IShowSpeed is taking a break from streaming (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed)

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" has been through back-to-back, major streaming events on his channel. Towards the end of June 2025, he and Twitch's Kai Cenat played Super Mario Bros in a series of continuous, chaotic streams. For the better part of July so far, Darren has taken his talents IRL and explored parts of Eastern Europe, broadcasting consistently for nearly two weeks straight.

Now, the streamer has announced that he will be stepping away from his channel for two weeks "for a very good reason," following the end of his IRL tour:

"Chat, I'm taking a two-week break, for a very good reason. When I come back, it's gonna be huge. Just wait and see, I promise it's worth it. Summer ain't over, I'll be back in Europe, but for now that's it. Thanks for supporting me on this tour, it's been a 'W,' and green... ('Apples,' said Paul Pogba)."
Additionally, Darren promised that his return would create an impact. Considering the side projects the streamer's been on lately, especially with his latest venture into music, fans are excited to see what's in store for the 20-year-old.

Speed's tour generates an average of 100,000 viewers per stream. Videos on demand (VODs) of these broadcasts reach about five million views after the streamer concludes his adventures for the day.

The streamer's last broadcast was in Monaco — he decided to end it while on a yacht. With the help of footballer Paul Pogba, who recently signed with the country's premier football club, AS Monaco, soon after his 18-month ban, IShowSpeed concluded his stream with his signature phrase "green apples."

Looking at IShowSpeed's latest stream from Monaco

Clad in Monaco AS's 25/26 colors, IShowSpeed toured the country with Pogba, wearing his name and number on his back. The broadcast started on a yacht, which is fitting considering the country is renowned for its luxurious lifestyle, wealth, and opulence.

Soon, after entering a more urban setting, the two enjoyed ice cream and shopped at Louis Vuitton. Crowds swarmed the streets as IShowSpeed and Pogba walked through, prompting both celebrities to politely ask fans to step back and avoid taking photos or videos.

The rest of the 2-hour-15-minute stream took place back on the yacht, as Speed spoke to the footballer and viewers in his chat, on camera.

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed had a viral livestream moment when his 'heroic' gesture following a bridge collapse in Estonia gained widespread attention.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
