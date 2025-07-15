IShowSpeed's 'heroic' gesture after bridge collapses during livestream in Estonia goes viral

YouTube IShowSpeed recently went viral after he was seen rushing to help fans who were on a bridge that collapsed. The crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The streamer was present in Estonia as part of his second tour of Europe. The content creator was standing at the dock when he saw the bridge break down with his fans still on it.

Ad

Speed then decided to ride the jet-ski to the fans to ensure that they were able to get to dry land safely without complications. His swift actions at the time have become the subject of praise online, with DramaAlert making a post on the matter, writing:

"IShowSpeed's HEROIC ACTION... rushing to his fans after a bridge broke."

IShowSpeed attempts to help fans after the bridge unexpectedly collapses in Estonia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed is currently completing his second tour of Europe, which he began with a broadcast in Croatia on July 7, 2025. Since then, the streamer has covered a large chunk of the countries he originally planned to visit, including Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Greece, Turkey, and Finland. In his latest YouTube livestream, Speed broadcast for eleven hours straight, covering Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

While in Estonia, the streamer rushed to check in on his fans after the bridge under them collapsed suddenly. Asking the driver of the jetski to get closer to the bridge, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

Ad

"We gotta help them! We gotta help them!"

As the YouTuber came closer to the bridge, he made sure that all the fans safely made it off the now partially submerged bridge. He also shook hands with some of the fans who were standing at the elevated part of the bridge and reaching out in an attempt to greet him.

In other news, Speed recently went up against NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III in a race, beating him not once but twice. This is not the first time the streamer has showcased superiority in a footrace against fitness icons, with him beating fitness influencer Ashton Hall in a race four times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More