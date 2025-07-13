Video of IShowSpeed seemingly passing out during roller coaster ride in Turkey goes viral

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed's" recent experience of a roller coaster ride in Turkey is going viral after the IRL streamer seemingly lost consciousness while on it. In a clip uploaded to X from his broadcast on July 13, 2025, a nerve-racked Speed was seen riding the roller coaster as it underwent multiple twists and turns.

Ad

Donning a red shirt with the Turkey flag on it, the YouTuber was heard exclaiming that he wanted to be let off the coaster and taken out of the country:

"Get me out of Turkey! Get me out of Turkey, my n***a!... Get me out of this sh**! Get me out of this sh**!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed seemingly loses consciousness while riding a roller coaster during IRL stream in Turkey

IShowSpeed is currently in the middle of his second tour of Europe, with him having already covered Greece, Bosnia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia so far. While the IRL streaming star has previously covered various Western European countries in 2024, this year's tour is more focused on Eastern European countries.

Ad

During his stream in Turkey, which also coincided with him reaching 42 million subscribers on YouTube, Speed visited the VIALAND Tema Park, situated in Istanbul, Türkiye. There, he rode the Vialand Nefeskesen roller coaster, a high-speed, high-intensity ride that reaches speeds up to 110km/hr.

As the roller coaster went through multiple gravity-defying turns, Speed was seen seemingly passing out. Initially, the streamer was seen going limp with his eyes closed, and as the roller coaster turned upside down, his hands started flailing around freely. Eventually, the 20-year-old gained consciousness and once again began asking to be let off, without acknowledging his supposed momentary loss of consciousness.

Ad

IShowSpeed recently announced that he would eventually be hosting a $100,000 Fortnite tournament featuring other content creators. The event would be co-hosted by Twitch streamer Jynxzi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More