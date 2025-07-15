"Speed way faster than every QB in the league": Fans react as IShowSpeed beats NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III in a race twice

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently on an Eastern European streaming escapade, traveling across countries like Greece, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Serbia, and more. These streams draw in hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers and feature celebrity appearances from athletes like the NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

IShowSpeed interacted with a 35-year-old Robert "RG3" Griffin while in Estonia and challenged the retired professional to a race.

Speed, who has competed against the likes of Olympian Noah Lyles, won the challenge against Robert, and some online, like @TwitchKickNews, state that the streamer could take on the entire league:

"Speed way faster than every QB in the league."

Some users mentioned the streamer's status online. @JSTZRz claimed that Speed's relevance surpasses that of Michael Jackson's:

"ishowspeed legit has more Aura, influence & motion than Michael Jackson & I'll die on that hill!!!"

More reactions to IShowSpeed's win against RG3 (Images via @FearedBuck/X)

Others criticised the challenge, mentioning Robert's retired position. User @native_ace suggested Speed race Dak Prescott from the Dallas Cowboys:

"QB who’s been sitting on the couch .. tell him race Dak and let’s see if Speed wins," said @native_ace on X.

@1600FILMZ suggested that Speed wouldn't stand a chance against Tyreek Hill, a football player whom the streamer has offered multiple, unaccepted challenges to in the past:

"Yeah, Speed got zero chance against Tyreek Hill." said @1600FILMZ on X.

Looking at IShowSpeed's race against Robert Griffin III

Expand Tweet

In Estonia, Speed was introduced to the quarterback, and mentioned how unexpected it was to meet him:

"RG3! What's good, bro?! ('You good?' asked Robert) Yeah... Damn, that's crazy, I would not expect to meet you in Estonia."

The two then lined up for a race, and the streamer clearly went past the finish line first.

"I won that, bro, I won that, I won that... We can go again, though."

Sure enough, the two did go again, but the result remained the same, with Speed coming out on top:

"It's that top speed, chat!"

In other news, Speed is set to host a $100,000 Fortnite tournament featuring 100 streamers, in collaboration with fellow creator Jynxzi.

