  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "MrBeast gets all the credit": Nick Eh 30 claims YouTuber is 'pressuring' streamers to donate to TeamWater

"MrBeast gets all the credit": Nick Eh 30 claims YouTuber is 'pressuring' streamers to donate to TeamWater

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 17, 2025 01:02 GMT
Twitch streamer Nick Eh 30 talked about why certain content creators may not want to donate to TeamWater (Image via NickEh30/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Nick Eh 30 talked about why certain content creators may not want to donate to TeamWater (Image via NickEh30/Twitch)

Twitch streamer and Fortnite content creator Nicholas "Nick Eh 30" recently claimed that many content creators did not want to donate to YouTube star Jimmy MrBeast's TeamWater campaign despite his "pressuring" them to do so, as, according to him, all the recognition would eventually go to the latter.

Ad

Talking about it during a Twitch broadcast, Nick Eh 30 claimed that since MrBeast was going to be credited for organizing TeamWater as a project, the donations put in by the content creators would be overshadowed:

"TeamWater? What do you think of when you think of that? You're not thinking of any other creator except MrBeast. So, MrBeast gets all the credit. So, you know when he's, you know, asking people to donate on a stream and stuff and pressuring them. I just think it's kind of a little weird. Bro, when they're pressuring these creators to donate money and everything for that. I can see why some creators don't want to do it because it's MrBeast's name that gets all the recognition."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

"Without creators TeamWater is nothing!": MrBeast responds to Nick Eh 30's remarks in an X post

Ad

Since being launched on August 1, 2025, TeamWater has raised millions of dollars through the collective effort of content creators, fans, philanthropists, and even corporations, with the entire project being promoted by MrBeast. Some, like social media influencer Sophie Rain, have even pledged to make donations going up to seven figures.

Recently, Jimmy even held a Kick broadcast with streaming stars Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross, with them aiming to host the broadcast nonstop until they were able to raise $12 million. As of August 16, 2025, the project has raised over $30 million in total.

Ad

Responding to the comments made by Nick Eh 30, Jimmy claimed that he aims to push the major donations through his social media channel to shine light on them:

"As he said this yesterday there was literally over 10,000 tweets about Sophie Rain’s donation lol. I also do my best to also push big donations thru tweets and my insta stories to shine a light on them as well. Without creators TeamWater is nothing!"
Ad

In other news, Nick Eh 30 had also claimed that he had an unpleasant interaction with MrBeast when the latter organized a Fortnite tournament.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications