"MrBeast gets all the credit": Nick Eh 30 claims YouTuber is 'pressuring' streamers to donate to TeamWater

Twitch streamer and Fortnite content creator Nicholas &quot;Nick Eh 30&quot; recently claimed that many content creators did not want to donate to YouTube star Jimmy MrBeast's TeamWater campaign despite his &quot;pressuring&quot; them to do so, as, according to him, all the recognition would eventually go to the latter.Talking about it during a Twitch broadcast, Nick Eh 30 claimed that since MrBeast was going to be credited for organizing TeamWater as a project, the donations put in by the content creators would be overshadowed:&quot;TeamWater? What do you think of when you think of that? You're not thinking of any other creator except MrBeast. So, MrBeast gets all the credit. So, you know when he's, you know, asking people to donate on a stream and stuff and pressuring them. I just think it's kind of a little weird. Bro, when they're pressuring these creators to donate money and everything for that. I can see why some creators don't want to do it because it's MrBeast's name that gets all the recognition.&quot;&quot;Without creators TeamWater is nothing!&quot;: MrBeast responds to Nick Eh 30's remarks in an X postMrBeast @MrBeastLINK@scubaryan_ As he said this yesterday there was literally over 10,000 tweets about Sophie Rain’s donation lol. I also do my best to also push big donations thru tweets and my insta stories to shine a light on them as well. Without creators TeamWater is nothing!Since being launched on August 1, 2025, TeamWater has raised millions of dollars through the collective effort of content creators, fans, philanthropists, and even corporations, with the entire project being promoted by MrBeast. Some, like social media influencer Sophie Rain, have even pledged to make donations going up to seven figures.Recently, Jimmy even held a Kick broadcast with streaming stars Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Adin Ross, with them aiming to host the broadcast nonstop until they were able to raise $12 million. As of August 16, 2025, the project has raised over $30 million in total.Responding to the comments made by Nick Eh 30, Jimmy claimed that he aims to push the major donations through his social media channel to shine light on them:&quot;As he said this yesterday there was literally over 10,000 tweets about Sophie Rain’s donation lol. I also do my best to also push big donations thru tweets and my insta stories to shine a light on them as well. Without creators TeamWater is nothing!&quot;In other news, Nick Eh 30 had also claimed that he had an unpleasant interaction with MrBeast when the latter organized a Fortnite tournament.