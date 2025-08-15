"Take your hands and keep them away from me": MrBeast blasts Adin Ross for touching him on livestream

A video of Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; calling out Kick streamer Adin Ross for touching him during a broadcast has surfaced. On August 14, 2025, MrBeast, Adin Ross, and Felix &quot;xQc&quot; collaborated on a charity livestream to support the most subscribed YouTuber's TeamWater philanthropic project.Several moments from the Kick broadcast were posted on X, including one in which MrBeast expressed his displeasure with Adin Ross' actions. When Ross touched his back while conversing with him, the content creator remarked:&quot;(Adin Ross says, 'I think he's here. I know. What if Airrack is in your shirt? Sorry, you don't like getting touched.') What is with you in touching me?! No, no, no! Can you hold this for a second? Adin, I think it's time to set some boundaries. Okay? No, I'm serious. Okay? You take your hands and keep them away from me. We good?&quot;Ross responded:&quot;Let's do it. Yeah. Who just farted, bro? No, who did that? You? That was you? Yeah, I got you, go ahead. Okay. X (xQc), can I still touch you like always? Thanks, bro. Cool, just not you? I'm not going to touch you.&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say about the interaction.&quot;HE WAS MADDDD🤣🤣🤣🤣,&quot; X user @HMETrauma stated.&quot;People that don’t like being touched in a friendly gesture are so weird,&quot; @jmizzysol wrote.&quot;Aww leave my streamer alone , he got that Pedro pascal syndrome,&quot; @MidnightMessiaa remarked.&quot;nah i hate the conflict deflection from aiden this would have been 10 seconds long if he didn’t keep trying to deflect a a side convo lol,&quot; @WolfVilified commented.MrBeast opens up about spending millions of dollars on personal securityAnother 32-second clip from MrBeast, Adin Ross, and xQc's Kick broadcast was posted on X, in which the Kansas native discussed spending millions of dollars on personal security. While claiming that his security &quot;gets paranoid&quot; whenever he mentions having a significant amount of money, the 27-year-old stated:&quot;...It was like $100,000 in insurance on the money. That's because I had so much security. Like, so... anyways, I don't know. My security gets paranoid when I talk about us having lots of sums of money, so I'm just going to end it with saying we have money on set. We have lots of security. You would be surprised to see the amount of money I spend a year on security. Yeah, I spend millions upon millions upon millions of dollars in security. Like, some months, I spent over a million dollars on security.&quot;In other news, MrBeast recently claimed that a streamer refused to join his TeamWater promotional livestream because of Adin Ross' presence.