MrBeast claims a streamer refused to join TeamWater stream because of Adin Ross' presence, fans believe he's talking about Kai Cenat or HasanAbi

A video of Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; claiming that a popular streamer refused to join the TeamWater livestream because of Adin Ross has gone viral. On August 12, 2025, MrBeast connected with Adin Ross and Felix &quot;xQc.&quot; During their conversation, the most subscribed YouTuber told a story about inviting a male content creator to the special broadcast, but the latter declined due to Adin Ross' presence.While he did not reveal the name of the streamer, Jimmy said:&quot;Can't say a f**king name if I tell this story. Yeah, I was inviting people to the stream. One said yes, and then I mentioned that Adin would also be streaming. I was like, 'Yeah, last time he helped raise over $2 million for charity. Like, it's great. You know, I'm trying to raise as much as possible.' He's like... I shouldn't even have said he. The person was like, 'Well, when I come on, can Adin just, like, get off the stream and just go to a different room?' I was like, 'No, not really. It's on his stream.' And they're like, 'Oh, I can't do it.'&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about MrBeast's comments, with some speculating that he was referring to either Kai Cenat or Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker.&quot;Either Kai cenat or Hasan. Literally who else would it be,&quot; X user @benni_MMA stated.&quot;Kai, Hasan or QTCinderella,&quot; X user @_Danger_Erin wrote.&quot;kai needs to come out and speak on whatever adin did at this point bro,&quot; X user @chiefflips commented.&quot;Damn so kai hates adin that much dawg 😭,&quot; X user @Navtheclipper remarked.&quot;without a doubt Hasan,&quot; X user @lntelligencia opined.&quot;Motherf**kers act like I killed somebody&quot; - Adin Ross reacts to MrBeast's claimsAdin Ross responded to MrBeast's claims about a streamer's refusal to join the TeamWater livestream, saying that people treat him as if he &quot;killed somebody.&quot; While implying that he knew the content creator who refused to join the charity broadcast because of his presence, the Florida native said:&quot;That's crazy! Right, chat? Motherf**kers act like I killed somebody, bro. Like, insane, right? Even though I'm not obviously going to say the person's name, but like, they're not doing no charity s**t. Just saying, bro. Cringe, man!&quot;In other news, on August 12, 2025, a one-minute-50-second video surfaced on social media in which cooking content creator Milad Mirg accused MrBeast of gambling away &quot;all&quot; of his Bitcoin and offered no compensation in return.