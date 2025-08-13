  • home icon
  • MrBeast claims a streamer refused to join TeamWater stream because of Adin Ross' presence, fans believe he's talking about Kai Cenat or HasanAbi

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 13, 2025 10:00 GMT
MrBeast claims a streamer refused to join TeamWater stream because of Adin Ross
A video of Jimmy "MrBeast" claiming that a popular streamer refused to join the TeamWater livestream because of Adin Ross has gone viral. On August 12, 2025, MrBeast connected with Adin Ross and Felix "xQc." During their conversation, the most subscribed YouTuber told a story about inviting a male content creator to the special broadcast, but the latter declined due to Adin Ross' presence.

While he did not reveal the name of the streamer, Jimmy said:

"Can't say a f**king name if I tell this story. Yeah, I was inviting people to the stream. One said yes, and then I mentioned that Adin would also be streaming. I was like, 'Yeah, last time he helped raise over $2 million for charity. Like, it's great. You know, I'm trying to raise as much as possible.' He's like... I shouldn't even have said he. The person was like, 'Well, when I come on, can Adin just, like, get off the stream and just go to a different room?' I was like, 'No, not really. It's on his stream.' And they're like, 'Oh, I can't do it.'"
Fans on X had a lot to say about MrBeast's comments, with some speculating that he was referring to either Kai Cenat or Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker.

"Either Kai cenat or Hasan. Literally who else would it be," X user @benni_MMA stated.
"Kai, Hasan or QTCinderella," X user @_Danger_Erin wrote.
"kai needs to come out and speak on whatever adin did at this point bro," X user @chiefflips commented.
"Damn so kai hates adin that much dawg 😭," X user @Navtheclipper remarked.
"without a doubt Hasan," X user @lntelligencia opined.

"Motherf**kers act like I killed somebody" - Adin Ross reacts to MrBeast's claims

Adin Ross responded to MrBeast's claims about a streamer's refusal to join the TeamWater livestream, saying that people treat him as if he "killed somebody." While implying that he knew the content creator who refused to join the charity broadcast because of his presence, the Florida native said:

"That's crazy! Right, chat? Motherf**kers act like I killed somebody, bro. Like, insane, right? Even though I'm not obviously going to say the person's name, but like, they're not doing no charity s**t. Just saying, bro. Cringe, man!"
In other news, on August 12, 2025, a one-minute-50-second video surfaced on social media in which cooking content creator Milad Mirg accused MrBeast of gambling away "all" of his Bitcoin and offered no compensation in return.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
