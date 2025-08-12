Milad Mirg accuses MrBeast of gambling away "all" of his Bitcoin with no compensation

Cooking YouTuber and TikToker Milad Mirg has accused internet star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; of gambling away &quot;all&quot; of his Bitcoin in a matter of minutes with no compensation in return. On August 12, 2025, a one-minute-50-second clip from Milad Mirg's now-private YouTube video and now-deleted TikTok surfaced on social media.In it, the content creator expressed his intention to hold MrBeast accountable for his alleged actions, and said:&quot;Yesterday, I told a story about how when I was two months into YouTube, I had a big YouTuber collab with me, that invited me over to his house, and gambled away all of my Bitcoin, promising that he would pay me back. But he didn't. Now, I had zero intention of name-dropping this person. But I now believe I have an obligation to keep this dude accountable, because if he did this to me, he's probably done it to many others. It was MrBeast. He invited me over to his house after I spent four days straight in a kitchen making 50,000 cookies for his charity.&quot;Milad Mirg then alleged that MrBeast asked him to &quot;send all the Bitcoin&quot; that was in his Coinbase account, which the latter supposedly gambled away in less than four minutes:&quot;Bought tickets to fly out to North Carolina, and spent $10,000 of my own money on said cookies for his charity. And then he told me to send him all of the Bitcoin in my Coinbase account and gambled it away in under four minutes. There were many witnesses, and this is the transaction. You gotta love the blockchain, it doesn't miss a thing.&quot;Mirg also showed an alleged screenshot of the transaction in which he sent his Bitcoin to MrBeast:Screenshot of an alleged transaction that Milar Mirg showed in his now-private video (Image via reddit.com/r/youtubedrama)&quot;You're probably really mad&quot; - Milad Mirg sends a message to MrBeast after accusing him of gambling away &quot;all&quot; of his Bitcoin worth over $21kAfter accusing MrBeast of gambling away &quot;all&quot; of his Bitcoin worth more than $21,000, Milad Mirg sent a message to him, expecting the most subscribed YouTuber to be &quot;probably really mad.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;This part of the video is for you, Jim. I know you're watching. You're probably really mad. But, Jimmy, this is exactly what you told me to do. Remember? You looked me dead in the eyes as you gambled away my Bitcoin, and told me that this should be the content I make. And well, here we are. I don't want my money back. I don't want an apology. I want you to know that you did isn't right, and I want you to really think about what you did to me.&quot;The TikToker went on to say that the &quot;rabbit hole&quot; around the alleged situation &quot;goes way deeper&quot; and added:&quot;If there's any others you may have done wrong, I ask you to repay those people in silence. I don't want you to text me. I don't want you to address this. You might even want to send me a defamation case. At the end of the day, you can do whatever you want. You're your own man. But the rabbit hole goes much deeper, and I don't want it to go there.&quot;MrBeast has yet to respond to Milad Mirg's allegations.