YouTuber Milad Mirg claims Khabib Nurmagomedov applied for a job at his Subway store in 2011

Famous American YouTuber Milad Mirg said he was dumbfounded when his brother narrated the story of the time Khabib Nurmagomedov applied for a job at his Subway store in 2011. This story took place prior to the Dagestani fighter's immense success in the UFC.

Milad Milghahari, who is known for making videos while preparing sandwiches at Subway, recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was on the hunt for a job when he first stepped on US soil in 2011. Nurmagomedov was also looking for an apartment and asked Milghahari's father for a room for rent.

"Nonchalantly my brother goes, 'You know that UFC champion that beat Conor McGregor?' And I'm like, 'Khabib Nurmagomedov?' And he's like, 'Yeah! Back in 2011, he actually came to our store and applied for a job at Subway. He also asked Dad if he could rent our apartment,'" said Milad Mirg.

"And I'm like, 'What!' Dude how did it take ten years for you to tell me this story.' This should have been the first story that I put out on my YouTube ever. So back in 2011, Khabib and his family moved from Dagestan to the United States and they actually moved to my area... they were looking for jobs and they needed a place to stay," added Milad Mirg.

20 Jan 2012: Khabib Nurmagomedov wins on UFC debut.

20 Jan 2021: Umar Nurmagomedov wins on UFC debut, cousin Khabib translates.



The Eagle passed the torch on FIght Island 👊 pic.twitter.com/5dGGRvvab7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 30, 2021

Milad Mirg offers Subway job to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Milad Mirg's brother had made a Facebook post about the Dagestani men who walked into their Subway and asked about jobs behind the counter. However, due to a slowdown in business, Mirg's brother had to reject their proposal.

My brother said at the time that Khabib looked like a frail little kid... his dad started talking to my dad and they knew that my dad rented out apartments. Unfortunately, at the time, we weren't hiring at Subway because it was a really slow time. We already had too many employees and the store wasn't doing too well," said Milad Mirg.

10 years later, Milad Mirg regrets the missed opportunity that came knocking in 2011. Mirg, who now creates vlogs for Youtube and TikTok, would appreciate it if Khabib Nurmagomedov graced his Subway store again.

"So Khabib if you're still out there, I would love to give you that job offer again. We would love to have you working at my Subway behind the counter. I'm sure you could make a killer sandwich and I'm sure you could even kill the sandwich," said Milad Mirg.

Dana White announces that Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired pic.twitter.com/nRuwwgcdxk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021