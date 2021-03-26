5 reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov would actually be a good fit in the WWE

Dana White confirmed last week that Khabib Nurmagomedov was indeed retiring from the octagon with an undefeated record of 29-0. Ever since 'The Eagle' announced at UFC 254 that he was going to hang up his fighting gloves, there have been speculations galore about the turn his career will take next.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov had initially stated that he might step away from sports and focus on education and agriculture, he is still quite actively present in the UFC.

He was spotted by Dana White's side at UFC Vegas 22 last week and is likely to be in the corner of his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC 260 this weekend. He was also in lightweight sensation Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC 259, where the latter submitted Drew Dober in the third round.

While it does seem like Khabib Nurmagomedov will follow in his father's footsteps and take on the role of a coach for his team, certain other avenues might be open as well.

Two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently told TMZ Sports that WWE could certainly be where Khabib Nurmagomedov ends up in the future. An MMA fan himself, 'The Scottish Psychopath' said that he could definitely see the former UFC lightweight champion be a great WWE Superstar.

"He's so talented that I reckon he could make some noise, and if he can't make the noise himself, we've got Paul Heyman!"

In light of Drew McIntyre's comments, let's take at five reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov would actually be a good fit in WWE.

Advertisement

#5 Khabib Nurmagomedov is a world-class wrestler

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best wrestlers in the world. With 11 submissions out of his 29 career wins, the former UFC lightweight champ's grappling and ground skills are considered near-unparalleled in MMA.

He would certainly be taking that skillset to the squared circle. With his gifted Dagestani physique and a lifetime of training under the tutelage of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, it should be a smooth sailing transition for 'The Eagle' from MMA to professional wrestling.

#4 Khabib Nurmagomedov has the aura of legitimacy

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest stars the UFC has produced so far. He has not only amassed an undefeated career streak of 29-0, but also made history by becoming the first ever fighter to retire while being at the top of the pound-for-pound ranking.

According to many fans and experts of the sport, as well as by several fellow fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the GOAT of MMA.

Whether that is true or not is a matter of opinion that varies from person to person. But the absolute authority and authenticity that Khabib Nurmagomedov would bring with him to WWE would be unmatched, similar to the likes of Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle.

#3 Language is no longer a barrier in WWE

WWE historically prefers superstars who can cut stellar promos and be as good on the mic as inside the ring. This could have been one of the only aspects where Khabib Nurmagomedov would have fallen short in WWE. However, language is gradually becoming much less of a barrier than it used to be.

The company has been encouraging use of languages other than English in backstage conversations and sometimes in promos and interviews as well.

Advertisement

The current RAW Women's Champion Asuka is known for bursting into her Japanese rants from time to time while challenging her opponents. More recently, music sensation Bad Bunny, who has once held the 24x7 title, is regularly seen conversing with Damian Priest in Spanish.

If Khabib indeed ends up in WWE, his Russian could certainly be a part of the portrayal instead of it being a limitation.

1 / 2 NEXT