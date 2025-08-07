HasanAbi says "Kick created an entire generation of s**theads," xQc calls him an "absolute cockroach"

Political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker has stated that livestreaming platform Kick has created an &quot;entire generation of s**t-heads,&quot; prompting Felix &quot;xQc&quot; to call him an &quot;absolute cockroach.&quot; On August 6, 2025, a two-minute-41-second-long video was posted on X, in which HasanAbi criticized the Stake-backed livestreaming platform and the content creators broadcasting on it.While claiming that Kick streamers caused &quot;irreparable damage&quot; to the younger demographic, the Turkish-American personality said:&quot;Kick created an entire generation of s**theads. Okay? Kick streamers have irreparably caused damage to the collective psyche of the youth. Okay? People just behaving in the worst ways possible with no repercussions whatsoever. And actually getting benefits out of behaving in the worst ways possible in broad daylight, in public.&quot;HasanAbi went on to say that streamers associated with Kick normalized being &quot;evil, gross, and awful&quot;:&quot;And in that process, this became significantly more normal. It just became normal to be evil and gross and awful. And I don't know what to say about that. It's crazy. Ugh, god. It's also, like, it's also really f**ked up because you got Kick, but that's not the end of the process. Then you got Elon Musk buying Twitter, and then making Twitter into this, like, f**king neo-N*zi breeding ground, way more than it was before.&quot;&quot;If your ideas aren't left or radicalized left, they shouldn't be shown at all&quot; - xQc slams HasanAbi for his comments about Kick, calls him an &quot;absolute cockroach&quot;On the same day (August 6, 2025), X user @Awk20000 shared a one-minute-36-second-long video of xQc calling HasanAbi out for his comments about Kick.While suggesting the latter wishes to &quot;shut down&quot; ideas that &quot;aren't left or radicalized left,&quot; the French-Canadian personality explained what he believes Hasan does while interacting with his audience.&quot;He wants to shut down ideas that aren't his. If your ideas aren't left or radicalized left, they shouldn't be shown at all. If you say something that isn't pretty much terrorism, well, dude, we can't be doing that on the website. We only do terrorism here. Only that! Do anything else, but terrorism, we do not support that, dude! Come on, man! Lock in! What an absolute cockroach this is. What happened to this guy?&quot;Furthermore, xQc alleged that the things Hasan says and the topics he discusses on his livestreams are &quot;actually dangerous.&quot;