Who is BabyHaze? Controversial Kick streamer gets knocked out in Tokyo following assault allegation

BabyHaze, also known as "BabyHaze69," is a Kick streamer who primarily hosts IRL and Just Chatting content. He is associated with controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon," with whom he has collaborated for IRL broadcasts in Japan. The online community has even labeled BabyHaze a "nuisance streamer" as a result of his contentious actions on livestreams.

On July 12, 2025, BabyHaze went viral after a video surfaced showing him getting knocked out by another content creator. In a 44-second clip posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Kick streamer Karumo can be seen confronting BabyHaze in Shibuya, Japan, and asking why he allegedly assaulted his friend.

When BabyHaze told Karumo to "leave him the f**k alone," the latter punched him in the face, knocking him out on the street. A few moments later, an elderly Japanese person appeared to grab BabyHaze's phone before his livestream abruptly ended.

Netizens had a lot to say about the situation.

"It should be noted that after this clip, Baby Haze had his phone picked up and stolen by an older Japanese man. The man took his phone around Shibuya, Japan and tried to figure out how it works. The chat was in disbelief. After a long time of the older man fiddling with the phone, he took it inside his house and ended the stream. So not only was he knocked out and pi**ed his pants, but he also had his only cellphone stolen." Redditor u/PresentPrimary4010 commented.

"Why do idiots insist on filming themselves committing felonies? They have to know that if anyone presses this, they have no defense and it looks much worse than what any attorney could try to paint a picture of." Redditor u/DrunkedScottMan remarked.

"Jesus, is this what content has really sunk to? Pathetic." Redditor u/Subversio stated.

"lmao recording yourself knocking out a dude in japan is pretty wild" Redditor u/Longjumping-Fly-8014 wrote.

Kick streamer BabyHaze seemingly acknowledged that sexual assault charges had been filed against him in South Korea

On June 11, 2025, lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" hosted a livestream during which he discussed BabyHaze's alleged sexual assault charges. At the 35-minute mark of the broadcast, Legal Mindset provided context for the situation, saying:

"According to the conviction team, he had an accusation of SA, and I'm not going to say the word because YouTube does not like that word, but I think we all are grown-ups and know what SA means. He had an SA allegation in Korea. Now, at first, he was denying this, and there's video of him from earlier in April of this year, trying to both admit and deny it."

Timestamp - 35:55

Andrew then displayed a comment that the Kick streamer supposedly wrote, saying the following:

"And imma be real chat i never had rape charges, it was a sexual assault charge 6 years back which was proven not guilty and the korean government paid for legal expenses and the girl was convicted with false accusation and I dont have a sister."

In other Kick streamer news, Adin Ross' friend Cameron "Cuffem" got banned from the platform after hosting a "lean mukbang" livestream.

