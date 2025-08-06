xQc tells gamers to "stop crying" about GTA 6 potentially costing $100, fans call him out for being "out of touch"

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has garnered attention on social media after he shared his thoughts on GTA 6 potentially costing $100. On August 5, 2025, the French-Canadian personality reshared a post by X user @Pirat_Nation about games industry analyst Michael Pachter's predictions for Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title.

Here is what the user, @Pirat_Nation, wrote:

"Games industry analyst Michael Pachter predicts for GTA 6: - $100 price - $10 billion lifetime revenue - $500 million yearly from GTA Online - $1.5 billion production costs"

In response, xQc expressed his belief that gamers would be willing to pay $500 for gacha games or microtransaction "slop." However, according to the former Overwatch pro, they "draw the line" at a game that costs $100:

"“Gamers” will pay $500 in gacha/skins for micro-transaction slop, $200 for early access to games still in development but $100 for one of the only games worth the price point in a decade is where they draw the line at. It’s 20% extra for 500% the quality/quantity. Stop crying"

Over 650 fans have weighed in on Felix's opinions, with X user @Thoom1n calling him out for being "out of touch":

"You are out of touch," X user @Thoom1n wrote.

Many more netizens had a lot to say about the streamer's post.

"A $100 precident is not a good thing. It’s delusional to think more company’s won’t follow suit, especially when the barrier to entry for this hobby is price. But sure go based off of what whales do and not average people." X user @TheGodcaster stated.

"It’s not that people don’t want to pay 100 for gta but people don’t want all games to start costing 100 cuz gta made it okay," X user @eigengold commented.

"$100 with all DLC or multiplayer whatever GTA plans to release later on, then I'm fine with the price. Any other else, they'd look like they're milking the franchise," X user @MigeruVLR posted.

xQc responds to those calling him "out of touch" for his take on GTA 6 potentially costing $100

On the same day (August 5, 2025), xQc responded to X user @Thoom1n after they called him "out of touch."

While acknowledging that $100 is an "awful" price for standard edition games, the Quebec native suggested that people do not make the same comparison with a game developer who produces "a quality product."

xQc wrote:

"Ok, now go buy a digital version donkey-Kong for $100 and shelf the game after 10 hours of playtime. The standard price is awful, I agree, but don’t put that on the people still making a quality product"

xQc made headlines on July 31, 2025, when he called out Nick "Nmplol" for "demonizing" Adderral usage.

