"Just kind of stupid": xQc slams Nmplol for "demonizing" Adderall usage, as latter claims the drug cost him his marriage

Twitch and Kick star Felix &quot;xQc&quot; has voiced his dissatisfaction with fellow streamer Nick &quot;Nmplol's&quot; remarks about Adderall and its usage. During a recent Just Chatting livestream, xQc came across a post by X user @Awk20000, in which Nmplol claimed that Adderall cost him his marriage.While describing the drug as being &quot;one of the worst things ever,&quot; the OTK (One True King) member said:&quot;I truly think Adderall is probably one of the worst things that ever... I think Adderall might have cost me my marriage. Just keeping it a hundred percent. Like, people who use Adderall, their personality changes. Remember Greek [Twitch streamer Dmitri 'Greekgodx,'] when he got here? Remember Greek when he left? (Sodapoppin responds, 'That's Adderall definitely kicked in there.') Yeah, and it's just... I stay away from that. You know?&quot;In response to Nmplol's statements, xQc stated that he was &quot;demonizing&quot; people for taking the medication prescribed to them. Claiming he did not want to &quot;grill&quot; Nick for his opinions, the French-Canadian personality remarked:&quot;I mean, also, I think demonizing people for taking the medicine that they're prescribed is also not fantastic, either. Well, I don't want to put Nick in too much of a... I don't want to grill him too much. But I think demonizing medicine like that is just kind of reductive, especially when other people take it and need it. Right? Across the board, it's just not, it's just kind of stupid.&quot;xQc explains why he believes Nmplol's comments about Adderall usage were &quot;stupid and reductive&quot;During the same livestream, xQc received a donation from a viewer who claimed that Nmplol's comments about Adderall use were &quot;just not true&quot; because they had been prescribed the medication for ADHD.They said:&quot;I am prescribed Adderall for ADHD. I am the same person on it, as I am off it. That is just not true.&quot;The former Overwatch pro responded sarcastically:&quot;Wait, so you guys are taking antidepressants? Jesus! Dude, the people that I spoke to that take it, they're way different! They're way different! Jesus Christ! You should see! Hey, I've seen it. Haha, so funny!&quot;Claiming to make a &quot;joke&quot; to explain why he considered Nmplol's opinions on Adderall usage as &quot;stupid and reductive,&quot; xQc said:&quot;Oh, wait, you guys are not laughing anymore. What happened? Guys, I was doing the joke. I was just saying the thing he was saying. I thought it was funny. Well, now we're not laughing anymore. What happened? Dude, you take the medicine that your doctor told you need? You take it? How dare you? Yeah, okay, that's f**king braindead. Like, it's why I think it's stupid. It's reductive. It's stupid.&quot;xQc made headlines on July 18, 2025, when he leaked a private message between him and Kai Cenat, following the AMP (Any Means Possible) member's statement about disliking the Quebec native.