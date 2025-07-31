  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Just kind of stupid": xQc slams Nmplol for "demonizing" Adderall usage, as latter claims the drug cost him his marriage

"Just kind of stupid": xQc slams Nmplol for "demonizing" Adderall usage, as latter claims the drug cost him his marriage

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 31, 2025 09:53 GMT
&quot;Just kind of stupid&quot;: xQc slams Nmplol for &quot;demonizing&quot; Adderall usage, as latter claims the drug cost him his marriage
xQc slams Nmplol for "demonizing" Adderall usage (Image via X/@xQc and @nmplol)

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has voiced his dissatisfaction with fellow streamer Nick "Nmplol's" remarks about Adderall and its usage. During a recent Just Chatting livestream, xQc came across a post by X user @Awk20000, in which Nmplol claimed that Adderall cost him his marriage.

Ad

While describing the drug as being "one of the worst things ever," the OTK (One True King) member said:

"I truly think Adderall is probably one of the worst things that ever... I think Adderall might have cost me my marriage. Just keeping it a hundred percent. Like, people who use Adderall, their personality changes. Remember Greek [Twitch streamer Dmitri 'Greekgodx,'] when he got here? Remember Greek when he left? (Sodapoppin responds, 'That's Adderall definitely kicked in there.') Yeah, and it's just... I stay away from that. You know?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In response to Nmplol's statements, xQc stated that he was "demonizing" people for taking the medication prescribed to them. Claiming he did not want to "grill" Nick for his opinions, the French-Canadian personality remarked:

"I mean, also, I think demonizing people for taking the medicine that they're prescribed is also not fantastic, either. Well, I don't want to put Nick in too much of a... I don't want to grill him too much. But I think demonizing medicine like that is just kind of reductive, especially when other people take it and need it. Right? Across the board, it's just not, it's just kind of stupid."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

xQc explains why he believes Nmplol's comments about Adderall usage were "stupid and reductive"

During the same livestream, xQc received a donation from a viewer who claimed that Nmplol's comments about Adderall use were "just not true" because they had been prescribed the medication for ADHD.

They said:

"I am prescribed Adderall for ADHD. I am the same person on it, as I am off it. That is just not true."
Ad

The former Overwatch pro responded sarcastically:

"Wait, so you guys are taking antidepressants? Jesus! Dude, the people that I spoke to that take it, they're way different! They're way different! Jesus Christ! You should see! Hey, I've seen it. Haha, so funny!"

Claiming to make a "joke" to explain why he considered Nmplol's opinions on Adderall usage as "stupid and reductive," xQc said:

Ad
"Oh, wait, you guys are not laughing anymore. What happened? Guys, I was doing the joke. I was just saying the thing he was saying. I thought it was funny. Well, now we're not laughing anymore. What happened? Dude, you take the medicine that your doctor told you need? You take it? How dare you? Yeah, okay, that's f**king braindead. Like, it's why I think it's stupid. It's reductive. It's stupid."
Ad

xQc made headlines on July 18, 2025, when he leaked a private message between him and Kai Cenat, following the AMP (Any Means Possible) member's statement about disliking the Quebec native.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications