xQc leaks DM with Kai Cenat after Twitch star expressed his dislike for him

Felix "xQc" has leaked a direct message to Kai Cenat after the latter voiced his dislike for him amid their ongoing feud. On July 17, 2025, Kai Cenat made his opinions very clear about the former Overwatch pro, asserting that he "did not f**k" with him. The New Yorker went on to say that he "didn't even want to mention" Felix's name.

The French-Canadian personality eventually responded to Kai Cenat's remarks by saying that the latter "came from a different sphere" than him. xQc also stated that the AMP (Any Means Possible) member was "making a big deal" of the things he said.

During the same broadcast, xQc decided to reveal the iMessage he sent Kai Cenat on Saturday, December 21, at 4:39 AM. While describing himself as not being a "snake in the grass," the Quebec native wrote:

"Though I'd touch base and pipe down without all the internet noise to tell you I care about you and I'm not a snake in the grass. I've been throwing mud at faze and them back at me for weeks now and agent got into the mix and I thought I'd throw mud at him and amp for fun when he hopped into our call. I meant absolutely nothing no harm. The jabs sound like they for you but most were at faze and in good spirits. I didn't react well today either by continuing the banter but I didn't know any better cuz idk where ur head is at."

xQc's text message continued:

"All good on my side though, if you want to double down and throw some shade back for internet fun im all for it, I left a heartfelt apology that prob won't get clipped so I'm telling you here, I'm genuinely sorry for throwing shade at you but please take my word for it that I'm not a f**khead. I have enough money/views brother, I'm not gonna be a rat for either you know that. I value my relationship with you a lot more so, if there's anything I can do let me know we can mend it any way u want. If not, ur all good, ur the one that was attacked so u can lead this. All love gn"

xQc explains why he shared a lengthy text message to Kai Cenat amid their ongoing feud

During a Just Chatting livestream on the same day (July 17, 2025), xQc provided context for the lengthy text message he sent Kai Cenat on December 21. Explaining what he meant by "jabs" in the text message to the AMP member, Felix said:

"I was doing this thing with the FaZe guys, where I was insulting them and they were insulting me, whatever, right? And I saw Agent's (Din 'Agent 00') Ferrari. I clowned them for it, right? Obviously, it was jokes. And then he hopped on. Well, guys, if it wasn't a joke, I wouldn't hop on a call with Agent... if it was, like, just a jab, why would I go with Agent on a f**king call?"

Timestamp - 07:04

xQc added:

"And then I started bantering with him, he started bantering back with me, and I said, 'Oh, beg for subs,' as like we're all friends, we can make jokes. And clearly, people said, 'Oh, xQc calls Kai to beg for subs,' or whatever. And people made it worse. so, I sent this message as like a, 'Yo dude, listen, like, this sounds crazy, this clip sounds dank, but it's really not.'"

In other news, Kai Cenat accused Adin Ross' manager, Taav Cooperman, of using the N-word during a conversation.

