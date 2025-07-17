"You can't say that!": Fanum responds to claims that he and AMP "ruined streaming"

Roberto Gonzalez, popularly known as "Fanum," has responded to claims that he and AMP (Any Means Possible) have "ruined" livestreaming. As Fanum discussed "animosity" in the content creation sphere during a Just Chatting Twitch stream on July 16, 2025, his attention was drawn to a live viewer, who said:

"They said y'all ruining streaming."

The Dominican-American personality responded:

"N****s be going mad hard, bro. It's too much animosity. It's mad s**t going on. (The streamer reads Twitch user's comment mentioned above) How the f**k... how did I ruin streaming, n***a? How, n***a? Be real with yourself, n***a! Be real with yourself! How did I ruin streaming, n***a? How?! If y'all tell me how, I'll end the stream right now. N***a, you tell me how I did that s**t, I'll end the stream. On god, I'll end the stream! Word on my mother. There's no way I did that."

When Fanum noticed another viewer claim that people were saying AMP had "ruined streaming," the 27-year-old said:

"'They said AMP.' But you can't... I'm still AMP, right? So, you can't say that because I'm also AMP. You can't say that. You can't say that! You can't just say... you can't say that, gang. You feel me? I don't care if n***as talk s**t because I ain't going to lie, one thing about me is, some of my n***as do not like it about me, though, I ain't going to cap, but one thing I appreciate is a good hater. You gotta appreciate a good hater, chat. A n***a that know how to hate... fire!"

Timestamp - 00:19:05

Fanum claims livestreaming has become a "competition"

During the same broadcast, Fanum expressed his belief that livestreaming had become a "competition." Furthermore, the AMP member stated that fan accounts that share clips on social media platforms have started competing with one another.

He elaborated:

"Bro, this whole s**t is... this s**t is competition, my n***a, throughout! All the way throughout! You know what I'm saying? This s**t is switched. My n***a, even down to the clipping n***as, bro. Even the clippers in the competition, n***a! Everybody, bro! I'm telling you, gang. Like, certain s**t is facts, other s**t is cap. Certain s**t is dead facts, though. No bulls**t, chat. The clipping n***as is going hard. Who can rage-bait the hardest, n***a?"

Fanum made headlines on June 18, 2025, when he posted cryptic messages on his official X handle before temporarily deactivating his account.

