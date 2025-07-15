xQc and Kai Cenat's recent drama explored

A new drama in the livestreaming community has emerged, with Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" seemingly giving his "honest thoughts" on Kai Cenat allegedly ignoring Adin Ross, supposedly on purpose. It all started on July 13, 2025, when X user @AdinReports shared a 17-second-long video from Felix's livestream.

In the X post captioned, "xQc gives his honest thoughts on Kai Cenat purposely ignoring Adin Ross," the former Overwatch pro was heard saying,

"But that's just awful, man. I don't, well, Adin, I don't know how you deal with that s**t. I'm not going to lie. I wouldn't be able to deal with that. I hate that."

Netizens on X had a lot to say about the Twitch streamer's statements.

"Wym “you don’t kno how you deal wit it” Kai don’t fu*c wit you either @xQc ion kno why you even speaking on him 😂" X user @BookaWaccEmm remarked.

"Why do adin ross and kai cenat have beef? Maybe they should box that would be crazy 😂👌" X user @ap_the_fighter commented.

"The fell off of xqc gotta be studied all he does is talk abt Kai" X user @im_himg wrote.

"xQc doesn’t see all the clips were Adin acts unhinged? Makes jooo/Indian jokes/sneak disses? Says the most unhinged s**t for clips? Why would he not protect his brand?" X user @PurrTaco posted.

xQc says he knows Kai Cenat "doesn't f**k with him" in response to netizens' comments about their feud

During a livestream on July 14, 2025, xQc commented on the video featuring him that surfaced on X. His attention was drawn to X user @BookaWaccEmm's comment mentioned above, and he acknowledged that his association with Kai Cenat had deteriorated.

The French-Canadian personality elaborated:

"Yeah, but I don't give a f**, though. Like, I know he doesn't f**k with me. Does that make sense? Like, if somebody didn't tell me they don't f**k with me, and they were kind of playing this game on the line, and playing the trying to play both sides, then I'd be annoyed by it. I'd be annoyed, but I know he doesn't f**k with me. So, it's not that big of a deal. I don't give a f**k."

Felix went on to say that his falling out with the New Yorker was doesn't limit him:

"People act like it's something that limits me or whatever. Bro, I never cared for collab s**t. I don't mind it, but I don't need it. So, I don't play that cards in a way that I need this. I don't give a f**k about it. Like, it's that simple."

As of this writing, Kai Cenat has not commented on the situation.

