"This n***a is a horrible boyfriend": ImDontai comments on CoryxKenshin's "worst flaw" amid recent allegations against him

YouTuber and streamer Dontai "ImDontai" has commented on the recent controversy surrounding fellow content creator Cory "CoryxKenshin." For those out of the loop, CoryxKenshin made headlines on July 14, 2025, when PandaNinjaXx shared a series of TikTok posts about her alleged relationship with him.

In one of the three-part stories she shared on the ByteDance-owned social media platform, PandaNinjaXx accused Cory of mental abuse, manipulation, exhibiting narcissistic behavior, and emotional abandonment.

Furthermore, in a 22-second TikTok video, PandaNinjaXx claimed that the 32-year-old content creator "hurt her really bad":

"Bacon Avocado. I dated Cory Kenshin... and he hurt me really bad... and I'm not the only one."

ImDontai spoke about the situation during a livestream on the same day. While discussing how the online community reacted to allegations against CoryxKenshin, the Twitch streamer commented on the Detroit, Michigan native's "worst flaw" by saying:

"Y'all don't look into s**t! Y'all just go with the f**king memes, which is crazy for it to be a meme... and the jokes. I seen n***as saying, 'Well, at least we [unintelligible].' Wasn't y'all getting on a n***a for making jokes in a f**king video game?! You b**ches is brain-dead! You're brain-dead!

"This is the problem with y'all n***as - y'all put these n***as on a pedestal like they're gods... and expect them to be perfect, like, in every aspect all around. N***as is done with Cory Kenshin because the worst flaw about him is that this n***a is a horrible boyfriend!"

"You're f**king defective!" - ImDontai gives his take on people "switching up" on CoryxKenshin amid recent controversy

During the same livestream, ImDontai shared his thoughts on those who "switched up" on CoryxKenshin and "automatically believed" the allegations made against him. While describing fans who "worship" content creators as "defective," Dontai said:

"I think the craziest part is just seeing people switch up and automatically believe it. And even when they dumba**es got proven that, like, he never did that, like SA'd her, it felt like they still had to stand ten toes because they dumba**es jump to conclusions.

"Talking about someone that's still making jokes like that. 'Isn't he this? Isn't he that? Da, da, da, da. Why is he cursing? I thought he doesn't curse. We never know who someone is behind this...' Yeah! You don't! You don't! So, stop worshipping n****as like they're gods! They're human! Just like you! But you're, like, defective. You're f**king defective! You got to be! You actually have to be!"

In other news, PandaNinjaXx has issued a new statement after leveling accusations against CoryxKenshin, urging the online community to stop spreading "sexual assault allegations" against the YouTuber.

