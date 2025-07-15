"Stop the SA allegations towards him": CoryxKenshin's alleged victim issues statement after leveling accusations

PandaNinjaXx (@pandaninjaxxofficial on TikTok), the alleged victim who leveled allegations against YouTuber Cory "CoryxKenshin," has released a new statement. Earlier on July 13, 2025, PandaNinjaXx shared a three-part TikTok story about her alleged relationship with Cory. She also posted a video in which she asked the Detroit, Michigan native if he did anything to her while she was sleeping.

Furthermore, the TikToker and Twitch streamer accused CoryxKenshin of mental abuse, manipulation, exhibiting narcissistic behavior, emotional abandonment, and "status-fueled cruelty" in one of her posts on the ByteDance-owned social media platform.

On July 14, 2025, PandaNinjaXx shared a four-minute-31-second video on TikTok, in which she claimed that the allegations that she made about CoryxKenshin were "never about defaming" him. While claiming that she was "venting" about something that happened to her in the past and left her hurt, PandaNinjaXx said:

"I just really want to make this clear that, and this is very important, I'm saying this literally with all my heart, this was never about defaming Cory at all. It literally was me venting about something that happened to me in the past, that did hurt me. I felt, at that moment, that I wanted to share with people that may have similar experiences, like I did, and that's basically it."

PandaNinjaXx then pleaded with the online community to stop spreading rumors and allegations of sexual assault against Cory:

"This was literally not intended to attack or have attacks towards Cory. So, please stop the SA allegations towards him. That is not true, and that's not what I said. There was no cheating or pregnancy. There was no editing of messages. Those were literally rumors that they made you guys believe because they were trying to bring traction to their content or other creators or whoever was trying to say something or do something."

PandaNinjaXx addresses "false allegations" against CoryxKenshin in her new TikTok video

At the two-minute mark of her video, PandaNinjaXx spoke up about the "false allegations" that the online community made against CoryxKenshin, saying that the situation was "not fair" toward her and the 32-year-old YouTuber.

She added:

"I gave what I had to clear up the false allegations against Cory, and that content creators made up is not fair to him or me 'cause... it was not about that at all. If it's not dropped on my TikTok, please, please, please, it's not legit and not from me. Anything on Twitter pertaining to the situation at all is not legit. If you need to refer to my TikTok, and it's not for attention but to literally verify, I have no friends involved in this. It's my experience, y'all."

CoryxKenshin has yet to issue a statement about PandaNinjaXx's claims about their alleged situation.

