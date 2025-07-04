"I don't have time for it": Kai Cenat wants DDG and Lil Rodney Son to stop mentioning him amid their ongoing feud

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has made his feelings known about Darryl "DDG" and Reggie, also known as "Lil Rodney Son," bringing up his name amid their ongoing feud. During a livestream on July 3, 2025, Kai Cenat expressed his intention of not getting involved in DDG and Lil Rodney Son's conflict, saying neither he has "interest" nor does he have "time" for it.

While responding to those who claimed that he "forced" Lil Rodney Son onto his viewers, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated:

"Now listen, bro... chat, as y'all do know, I don't, I do not, I think I repeated it, I think I made it so clear that I don't want to get involved in this s**t. Like deada** bro, like, I have no interest, I don't have time for it, I don't want to get involved in this s**t. Gang, I would just want to ask y'all if y'all could just have y'all feud without involving me, gang. Like I feel like I don't got to be involved! I think to say that I forced Reggie on my viewers is crazy! I think it is, I'm not going to lie. I think there's certain things that y'all can do without just saying my name. You feel what I'm saying?"

"I don't want my name said in this s**t" - Kai Cenat says he is "not mad" after being brought up in streamers DDG and Lil Rodney Son's beef

Kai Cenat continued the conversation, saying he was "not even mad" about the recent situation involving DDG and Lil Rodney Son. While insisting that he did not want his name to be mentioned in the given circumstances, the New Yorker stated:

"I'm not even mad at, like, I'm not even mad. I'm going to just state it - I know it's like for jokes and s**t, and y'all niggas be trying to do s**t. But, like, I just don't want my name said in this s**t. I feel like... Reggie's a very talented individual, I didn't force s**t on nobody. You feel what I'm saying? Dumb n****s love Reggie, when you first popped out, and it is what it is. You feel me?

Describing DDG and Lil Rodney Son as talented individuals, Kai Cenat added:

"DDG and Reggie, y'all both are talented individuals. Y'all n****s is good. But, I don't want my name in nothing. Please, I feel like my name being getting brought up unnecessary places."

In other news, Kai Cenat went viral on July 2, 2025, after a video in which he was seen using a giant-sized streaming setup surfaced on social media.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More