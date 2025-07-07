Adin Ross opens up about "fake and snake" streamers, fans believe he's seemingly talking about Kai Cenat

A video of Adin Ross speaking up about "fake and snake" streamers has surfaced on social media. On July 7, 2025, a 46-second clip from Ross' conversation with Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" was posted on X. In it, the Florida-born personality opened up about his "problem" with "hanging around with snakes and fakes," saying:

Ad

"(xQc says, 'The problem with drama?') The problem with when you hang around with snakes and fakes is that it's inevitable that the drama breaks out and s**t. So, you and I have done so much together, like, I'll never snake you, on god! Like, I will, real, never snake you. I would never..."

Ad

Trending

The former Overwatch pro responded, stating that he would continue to associate with Adin Ross despite not agreeing with all of his views:

"Bro, likewise. I mean, like I said, it's not like whatever you do... even to this day, maybe a month ago or two months ago, whenever you do some s**t I don't agree with, right, I can say like, 'I don't agree with that.' It's not some s**t like, 'Dude, he's so weird. What a weirdo!' Like, it doesn't have to be that way. I can still associate and I can still be, like, your friend, and not agree with all your takes. But people don't do that these days, though."

Ad

The content creators' conversation has elicited reactions from numerous fans on X, with some believing that Adin Ross was seemingly talking about Kai Cenat.

"Adin Ross calls out Kai Cenat for snaking him and says he’ll never switch up on xQc 🔒."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"why doesnt he just say kai," X user @Piggie_55 wrote.

"No friends in the industry 😬," X user @Paidth3plugPaid remarked.

"Day 1000 of Adin talking about Kai and Kai ignoring him. Adin is a joke 😭," X user @TwitchKickNews commented.

Adin Ross wants to collaborate with Diddy for a livestream

Another video from Adin Ross' livestream appeared on X, in which he expressed his desire to collaborate with Sean "Diddy" Combs. While reacting to a TikTok video featuring the American rapper and music producer, the Kick streamer said:

Ad

"Yo, if Diddy gets out, I'm having him on stream. No cap. Let me explain why, how I'll do it — innocent until proven guilty. And y'all can't tell me that will not be the biggest stream ever. You cannot tell me it won't be the biggest stream ever. You can't tell me you wouldn't go crazier than Carti, Trump, it'll be the biggest!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross made headlines on July 2, 2025, when he admitted to his controversial X Community role in leaking Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch's" past as an LGBT adult content creator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More