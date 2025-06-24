Adin Ross and WhistlinDiesel crash live on stream after Tesla Cybertruck flips over big boulder

On June 23, 2025, Kick star Adin Ross collaborated with popular automotive YouTuber Cody "WhistlinDiesel" Detwiler. Several moments from the livestream surfaced on social media. However, one video in particular has generated a significant amount of traction.

In a 21-second clip posted on X, Adin Ross and WhistlinDiesel were seen riding in the latter's Tesla Cybertruck, with the vehicle driving over a big boulder. When the Boca Raton, Florida-born streamer told WhistlinDiesel to "chill," the 26-year-old responded:

"(Ross says, 'Chill. No, no... no we don't.') I actually want to... dude, we're on top of this boulder right now. It's actually so sick."

The Tesla Cybertruck then flipped over the boulder and crashed.

After exiting the crashed vehicle, Ross claimed to have injured his thigh, adding that Rampage Jackson, who was also riding with them, had gotten hurt. He said:

"My thigh! It's just, I don't know how I landed. I think Rampage is hurt. I don't even care about that right now. I don't even care, bro. Let's make sure Rampage is all right. He might be hurt. I don't know. I'm hurt right now, I'm not even joking. I can't put pressure on my leg right now. I swear to god. I extended it..."

When WhistlinDiesel asked Adin Ross if he could stand, the Kick streamer responded:

"So, when I was trying to walk on my left, this felt like it's maybe some ripped skin. I'll go check it out in the bathroom, but I'm all right. And then, the airbag just kind of got my shoulder, but I'm all right. I'm good. I promise! It's not as bad as I thought. Yeah, yeah. I'm kind of a little freaked out, too. But it's okay. Yeah. I thought Rampage was hurt."

WhistlinDiesel made Adin Ross sign a "guaranteed death waiver" during their livestream

Another video from Adin Ross' livestream with WhistlinDiesel was shared on X, in which the YouTuber made the 24-year-old sign a "guaranteed death waiver." While claiming that Jake Paul had also signed the paperwork, Cody stated:

"So, we sign waivers. You've got to sign these. Hey, we have one from Jake Paul. Jake Paul signed it, too. We've not had a death, actually. We have not. So, it's not... you're probably actually going to die. But, just in case."

Expressing his surprise, Ross replied:

"Uh, what?! Guaranteed death?! Everyone signs this? Has anyone died? Okay."

Adin Ross made headlines on June 19, 2025, when claimed that he was "broke again" after purchasing a $25.5 million mansion.

