Rampage Jackson makes eye-opening remark about handling disrespect outside the cage

Former UFC star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson shared a cryptic post on X, which appears to be a confession about getting into an altercation with fans after allegedly being disrespected.

In his post, Jackson warned the MMA community that he may soon be in the news for beating up two fans and emphasized that he wants to fight legally and never outside it. He wrote:

“If I’m in the news for beating up two dudes at the same time soon, know they had it coming, they wasted my time, and tried to play me for boo boo the fool. I’m just out here trying to do what I love and fight people legally. But I don’t need to use my signature to punch someone.”

Check out Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s X post below:

‘Rampage’ is considered one of the most entertaining MMA fighters to ever step into the octagon. His knockout victory over Ricardo Arona in PRIDE FC, delivered via a powerful slam, is arguably the most famous knockout of his career.

Jackson is set to face Rashad Evans in a boxing match at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 12.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion previously squared off against Evans in an MMA bout at UFC 114. In an entertaining back-and-forth fight, Jackson lost via unanimous decision.

NFL legend weighs in on Quinton Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans boxing showdown

NFL legend Shawne Merriman’s network, Lights Out Sports TV, along with other promotions, is set to bring Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. Rashad Evans to fruition in a boxing clash on April 12.

Speaking with James Sweetnam of Bloody Elbow, Merriman shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup. The former NFL star emphasized that both fighters are in great shape ahead of the bout and assured fans they can expect an exciting fight. He said:

“I actually trained with Rampage, several months ago in Long Beach, with Antonio McKee, in his gym down there. I know that Rampage can still get after it, because he was sparring next to me. So, I know what he looks like now. Rashad has always kept his body in shape. He’s still in shape. I’ve never seen him in the ten years I’ve known him.”

He continued:

“It’s gonna be tough. It’s hard for me to pick, because I know both of the guys. But I know that, when they talked about doing this, they wanted to give the people a show. They had a podcast together, they said, ‘Hey, man, let’s put on a show together’. I think they’re going to do just that.”

Check out Shawne Merriman’s comments below (2:05):

