"Weird s**t": Kai Cenat seemingly displeased with xQc giving him livestreaming advice

Kai Cenat was seemingly left displeased when fellow content creator Felix "xQc" offered him livestreaming advice. During a stream on July 16, 2025, xQc watched several Twitch streamers' broadcasts and left a comment in their chat room, including Kai Cenat's. However, when he noticed the New Yorker's broadcast was lagging, Felix decided to give him a tip on how to fix the problem.

Upon discovering the former Overwatch pro's Twitch chat comment, Cenat said:

"Why this n***a typing in my chat, boy? I hate when n***as, like, hold on, hold on, hold on! Let me, you feel me? Let me relax because n***as be trying to... n***as being on weird s**t. But I'm not on that today. I'm on that today, keep all energy over there, bro. Please, bro! You a funny individual. Please! It's like a n***a can't even... n***as be knowing what they doing, man. I'm telling y'all, bro, n***as be knowing what they doing, and been trying to be, you know?"

xQc was taken aback after hearing the AMP (Any Means Possible) member's remarks. Explaining what he wrote in the latter's Twitch chat, the French-Canadian personality said:

"Huh?! Jesus! That wasn't the energy at all, but it's no problem. Umm...guys, guys, guys, for context, so that I don't get canceled, guys, I was testing in chat who would acknowledge a W stream compared to an L stream, and we didn't even get to the L part. I just went there and said W stream to a bunch of people. And I went to Kai's chat, and then he started lagging, and I've been having some lag. So, I try to give him advice on the lag so that the IRL toolkit is fixed."

Felix added that he had "no problem" with Kai Cenat's statements:

"I think that was fine. I don't take it back. That was fine. No problem, though. It's whatever."

xQc recently seemed to comment on Kai Cenat's purposeful ignoring of Adin Ross

On July 14, 2025, a 17-second-long video surfaced on X, in which xQc appeared to comment on Kai Cenat ignoring Adin Ross, supposedly on purpose. While sharing his thoughts on an "awful" situation, the Laval, xQc said:

"But that's just awful, man. I don't, well, Adin, I don't know how you deal with that s**t. I'm not going to lie. I wouldn't be able to deal with that. I hate that."

Felix eventually addressed the controversy during a livestream, disclosing that his friendship with Kai Cenat had deteriorated.

