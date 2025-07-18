"Taav is a White man": Kai Cenat accuses Adin Ross' manager of using N-word, calls Kick streamer's community racist

Twitch star Kai Cenat has spoken out about his conflict with Kick streamer Adin Ross. During a livestream on July 17, 2025, the New Yorker responded to Ross a day after the latter addressed their feud by saying that he was "not going to fake being buddy-buddy."

At one point, Kai Cenat detailed his interaction with the Kick ambassador's manager, Taav Cooperman. While claiming to have gotten a call from Cooperman at 4 AM, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member stated:

"Taav called me late at night, 4 AM, drunk or off something out of his mind. I swear to god, if I'm lying, I'm flying. He calls me, he says, 'Hey, bro, Adin having a birthday party, so you need to be here by tomorrow, bro. We'll send you a jet. We'll make sure of everything, you know? We'll send you a jet, we'll make sure you're good. We'll fly you out there, bro. If you can.' He calls me at 4 AM, he wants me to be there the evening of the next day. I tell him, I say, 'Yo, Taav, I don't think I'm going to be able to do it. But I'll let you know, bro.'"

Furthermore, Kai Cenat claimed Taav told him he'd leave Adin Ross for FaZe Clan members if the Florida native did not stop gambling:

"They're going to tell me, 'I'm with Adin right now. He's losing millions in his gambling s**t. If he keeps this up, Imma go with the FaZe Guys.' N***as talking about snakes... the closest ones who do the most to you, n***a!"

Kai Cenat then alleged that Cooperman used the N-word while discussing his McDonald's and Nike sponsorships:

"He then forwards and says, 'Yo, Kai, I just want to say, man, congrats on all the brand deals you doing. I know that, from Nike to McDonald's.' Taav is a White man, by the way. He proceeds to say, 'From Nike to McDonald's, but bro, keep it real, bro, n***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?! N***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?!' He on my phone, calling me the N-word at 4 AM in the f**king morning! You supposed to be a n***a's manager. What's up with you?!"

Kai Cenat accuses Adin Ross' community of racism

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat accused Adin Ross' community of racism. Explaining why he was not in a "mental state" to appear in front of the Kick streamer and his fanbase, the 23-year-old remarked:

"I'm not in the mental state to be in front of your n***as. As soon as a n***a of a color hops onto the stream, it's straight, 'Watermelon' and 'Gorillas,' n***a. I watch Adin's streams a lot..."

Adin Ross responded to Cenat's statements the same day, claiming that the latter's friend, Ray, also known as "rayasianboy," made "monkey noises" and said "crazy s**t" during his livestream.

He elaborated:

"Kai, that's everybody's stream. FaZe stream has it. Bro, Kai, Ray will be on stream making monkey noises. I'm sorry, I'm going to stick up for my community, bro. It is every single person on the internet. I'm not going for that, bro. I'm sorry, I'm not going for that, bro. Ray can sit there and do monkey noises and say crazy s**t all the time. But it's cool."

In addition to Adin Ross, Kai Cenat has spoken out about his feud with Felix "xQc," expressing his dislike for the former Overwatch pro.

