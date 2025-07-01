"I have to keep the Asian culture in my mind": Kai Cenat's friend Ray shows off his new look with tattoos

Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's friend Ray, also known as "rayasianboy," has gone viral after showing off his new look. On June 30, 2025, the content creator hosted a Just Chatting and IRL livestream, during which he was seen with several tattoos on his arms, neck, chest, and right cheek.

Ad

At the 13-minute mark, Ray explained the types of tattoos he had and said:

"S**t. Rayquan in the f**king building, chat! You all see my tats and s**t? You feel me? I got dragon over here [the streamer points at his right cheek]. You feel me? I have to keep the Asian culture in my mind. You feel me? Have to keep the Asian culture in me! You feel me? This [the streamer points at his right cheek], dragon! This [the streamer points at his neck] mean bless. [The streamer points at his chest] I don't know what the f**k is this. I got Batman over here [the streamer points at his arms]. You feel me?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You're Yakuza" - Fanum reacts after Ray shows off his new look and tattoos as "50 Yen"

At the 33-minute mark of his livestream, Ray connected with Roberto "Fanum" via a FaceTime call. When the former introduced himself as "50 Yen" while showing off his new look, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member replied:

"Yo... bro... [Ray responds, 'I'm Rayquan, aka 50 Yen. The f**k you're talking about?'] You're Yakuza. You're Yakuza. I don't know, but you're one of them n****s. I'll tell you a song, and you play it on stream. This is what you look like. All right? All right."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:33:40

After the FaceTime call ended, the Twitch streamer asked his viewers whether they would be intimidated by his appearance if they saw him on the street. Upon seeing how his live audience responded, the 19-year-old said:

"Now, chat, be honest. This s**t is not tough? Like, keep it 100 buck - if you see me in the street, now would you guys get scared or nah? Will you like, 'Damn,' or you're going to be like, 'Nah, he a pu**y.'? Everybody's saying no. Everybody's saying I'm pu**y. Everybody's saying, 'Not scared.'

Ad

Ray made headlines in May 2025 when he expressed his intention to retire from streaming and content creation due to his streamer housemates' actions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More