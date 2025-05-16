Kai Cenat's friend Ray claims he may retire because of streamer housemates' actions

A video of Kai Cenat's friend Ray, also known as "rayasianboy," claiming that he is considering retiring from streaming has gone viral on social media. On May 15, 2025, a 46-second video surfaced on X in which the content creator expressed his intention to take a step back from livestreaming.

While claiming that his streamer housemates, RaKai "2xRaKai," Reggie, and Tylil's actions had been "too much" for him to handle, the Taiwanese native remarked:

"I'm right here, officially retiring from streaming because it has been too much. When I see... everything I see with RaKai, my head hurts. Every time I see Reggie smoking, when I smell it, my head is hurting, bro. Every time I wake up, I see Tylil, his forehead is too big, that s**t shiny, that s**t f**ks my eyes out, bro. Every day I go to the bathroom, I've been seeing poop gun naked in the bathroom. I... it's just too much, bro."

Over 300 netizens have commented on Ray's video, with one community member believing that the 19-year-old was playing "another prank."

"There u go another prank" X user @HI_kwezy responded.

"I can never take Ray seriously 😭" X user @suayrez wrote.

"Sucks to hear Ray's struggling with the housemates. Hope he finds his chill, whether he stays or goes!" X user @Real_Pushpa remarked.

"What would you expect living in a content house people are thirsty and will do anything for clicks and views you’re nothing but a character in their show 🤷‍♂️" X user @SadCookieNews commented.

Ray recently said he "officially lost" his Adidas sponsorship

During a livestream on May 12, 2025, Ray reacted to FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE's" comment posted under Jason "Jasontheween's" Instagram post. While claiming that he and YourRAGE were "wilding," Ray speculated that his and Josh's actions on social media would cost them their Adidas sponsorship.

The Twitch streamer elaborated:

"Yo, me and Rage is wilding, cuz! No, dead a**! Yeah, and we both are on the Adidas team. GGs. We are cooked, not PR trained. We are f**king cooked! We officially lost our sponsorship. GGs. Rage, say bye to that Adidas sponsorship, bro. We are f**king cooked! The way we would be on the internet and s**t, we are cooked! But me? I don't give a f**k. I never give a f**k. You feel me?"

Timestamp - 00:23:20

Ray made headlines last month, on April 15, 2025, when a video, in which he said there are "different" types of Black people, went viral.

