Twitch streamer Ray hints he and YourRAGE might lose their Adidas sponsorships

Taiwanese Twitch streamer Ray, aka rayasianboy, went viral on social media after he explained to his audience on May 12, 2025, that he might have lost his sponsorship with Adidas along with FaZe Clan's Josh "YourRAGE." A clip of the former content creator talking about the incident on his stream has garnered millions of impressions on websites like X.

In the clip, Ray came across a screenshot of a comment chain on Jasontheween's recent Instagram post featuring remarks from YourRAGE and himself. While the comments do not contain any offensive words, the way both of them used emojis can be considered quite controversial, with YourRAGE's comment being insensitive toward Jasonthween's Asian heritage, while Ray's comments can be seen as controversial because of YourRAGE's African-American background.

After looking at the screenshot shared by his viewers, Ray said:

"Yo, me and Rage is wilding cuz! Deada**."

The streamer then realized this might jeopardize their Adidas sponsorship and said:

"Oh! And we both of Adidas things. GGs! We are cooked, no PR chance. We are f**king cooked. We officially lost our sponsorship. GGs. RAGE, say buy to your Adidas sponsorship, bro. We are f**king cooked! The way we would be on the internet and sh*t, we are cooked."

Timestamp 23:10

However, the streamer went on to claim that he doesn't care about the situation:

"But me? I don't give a f**k. I never gave a f**k, you hear me?"

Ray appeared in an Adidas commercial earlier this year

Since Ray's first collaboration with Kai Cenat during an IRL stream in Japan, the Taiwanese content creator has come a long way. He has been living intermittently in the United States and announced his comeback to streaming in May 2025 with an Avengers-inspired trailer featuring Kai Cenat as Nick Fury.

With over 1.5 million followers on Twitch, he has seen impressive growth in the streaming space, having only created his channel on the Amazon-owned streaming platform in 2020. As a result, he scored a high-profile sponsorship earlier this year, appearing in an Adidas commercial.

The advertisement was about Adidas' Climacool sportswear products featuring former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas. Although Ray did not have any lines in the ad, the cameo was substantial for it go viral in the streaming community with many fans congratulating him on landing the commercial.

