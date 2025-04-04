YourRAGE ends Twitch stream after getting heartbreaking news about his dog

Joshua “YourRAGE” received a call from his veterinarian during a livestream on April 4, 2025. The doctor said the streamer’s dog, ISO, was in critical condition and might pass soon. The medical professional asked him if he wanted to sign a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order. At this point, the content creator ended his broadcast early and later told his fans on Instagram that his pet had died.

ISO was a puppy born to one of YourRAGE’s dogs. The streamer is known for his love of pitbulls and often features them in his content. The phone call from the veterinarian shocked him, and he was unable to respond to his audience.

The doctor was heard saying:

“Hi Josh, this is Dr. Gilchrist. I’m calling with an update. Unfortunately, ISO just had what we categorize as a grand mal seizure. We just had to pull him out of oxygen and gave him a dose of dextrose, but the heart rate is very low, and I think he is going to pass soon. So, I wanted to confirm with you if we’re talking about do-not-resuscitate (DNR). Do you want to…”

What happened to YourRAGE’s puppy ISO?

According to YourRAGE’s veterinarian, ISO suffered from a grand mal seizure. The National Library of Medicine officially calls it a tonic-clonic seizure, and it can lead to muscle contractions or complete loss of awareness. Dogs that suffer grand mal seizures have a 25% mortality rate.

During the livestream, the doctor could be heard asking YourRAGE if he wanted to sign a DNR order. According to the National Cancer Institute, this is a legal document that gives permission to healthcare providers to avoid CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) if a patient’s heart or breathing stops. The streamer muted the call midway, so it is unknown if he signed the order.

YourRAGE shared photos of ISO and the mother (Image via @yourrage/Instagram)

YourRAGE later posted an Instagram story featuring ISO and her mother with a broken heart emoji, saying:

“She was gon be a good a** mommy too”

YourRAGE is one of several internet personalities who tragically lost their pets in recent months. In 2024, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat hosted a funeral for his hamster, Lil Cenat, during his Mafiathon 2 subathon. Recently, content creator Nick “Nmplol” lost his dog, Kevin, to health complications.

