Nmplol pays emotional tribute to dog Kevin after it was put down

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" paid a heartfelt tribute to his dog, Kevin, who had to be put down due to health complications. According to Nick, Kevin had developed a tumor in his heart and another in his spleen, which were untreatable. Nmplol would often post photos alongside Kevin on his Instagram account, and Kevin also appeared in the broadcasts held by the One True King (OTK) member.

Disclosing the news to his fans via a post on X, Nmplol wrote:

"I got some bad news. Sadly we had to put Kevin down today. He had two different tumors- one on his heart and one on his spleen and it wasn’t possible to fight them both and survive. Kevin was universally loved. By Chat, by Malena, by Chance, and by myself. I Iove you Kevin."

Nmplol expresses gratitude to veterinarians after breaking news of his dog passing away

Alongside Kevin, Nmplol has another dog named Buddy. His dogs have previously interacted with other prominent streamers. OTK co-owner Thomas "Sodapoppin" was quite close with Kevin and Buddy, and the streamer was a former housemate of Nmplol until 2023.

Further, left-wing political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" interacted with both dogs during a collaborative broadcast with Nmplol in 2021. During the broadcast, HasanAbi could be seen playing with and petting the dogs.

After announcing the news of Kevin's passing, Nmplol made a subsequent post giving a shoutout to veterinarians for their service and care for unwell dogs:

"Random thought because I can’t sleep. Massive shout out to all the veterinarians who deal with sick dogs and give the bad news to the owners. Yall are rockstars and you couldn’t pay me enough to do that job. Our doctor was a complete professional and a star thank you."

Nmplol is currently undergoing a divorce with his wife and former streaming partner, Malena. Nmplol stated that there was "no fighting or drama" in the process of their separation. As such, to maintain privacy in the legal proceedings of the separation, Nmplol recently filed a motion to seal the divorce records.

