What happened to Kai Cenat's pet? Streamer hosts funeral during his Mafiathon 2 subathon

One of Twitch's biggest streamers, Kai Cenat, is currently hosting his second subathon (Mafiathon 2). The streamer has already garnered over 400K subscribers, making this a historic and record-breaking run. Today (November 18, 2024), Cenat added another viral moment to his stream by hosting a full-fledged funeral for his late pet hamster, "Lil Cenat."

For those unaware, Cenat's pet hamster, Lil Cenat, passed away in January 2024. It's unclear what exactly happened to her, but the AMP member announced that he had lost her.

It's worth noting that hamsters typically have a short lifespan, averaging 1.5 to 3 years, depending on the species. Back in a stream in January, the streamer said this:

"RIP Lil Cenat, bro. Everybody put out a 'LLLC' real quick - 'Long Live Lil Cenat.' Rest in peace to the realist ni**a. Bro she survived, she hopped on a plane and went to the subathon in Cali (California). She really did that sh*t. She really hopped on a plane for a subathon, ni**a!"

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat hosts a funeral for his pet hamster

The streamer was hosting a collaborative stream with Andre Iguodala, the former NBA player. During their stream together, they headed downstairs to the streaming mansion, where the funeral for Lil Cenat was being hosted:

Despite the realistic setup, the entire event was just for show, and the streamer wasn’t genuinely mourning. The attendees were also possibly hired for the purpose, including the preacher who officiated the ceremony. Speaking about the death of his pet, the streamer quipped:

"I don't care about that b*tch. That b*tch was annoying. Every single time the b*tch was eating. I ain't gonna lie, Lil Cenat was cool, but when she passed away, I'm not going to lie, it was a relief. I didn't have to take care of her anymore. I should've got a dog or cat. I got a goldfish, but that ni**a died. I should've got some cool sh*t."

It’s also worth noting that Kai Cenat’s hamster, Lil Cenat, ended up being listed on Binance, the global company operating the largest cryptocurrency exchange. According to various posts by his fans, the coin $LILC is reportedly valued at over $500K.

Kai Cenat is currently at 439K subscribers, making him the most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time. He broke the previous record held by VTuber Ironmouse, who peaked at 326K subscribers.

