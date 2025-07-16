xQc calls out The Breakfast Club podcast hosts for 'firing downward shots' at N3on

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has commented on The Breakfast Club podcast hosts' behavior towards Ragnesh "N3on" during the most recent episode. On July 15, 2025, xQc came across Akademiks TV's X post, in which Adin Ross called out The Breakfast Club hosts for bringing up controversies from N3on's past.

Ad

Expressing his discontent with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious, Adin Ross wrote:

"N3on, I promise you, they're trying to belittle you and disrespect you. You sh**ted on all of them. They are weird as f**k. F**k them."

Charlamagne Tha God eventually responded to Ross' "belittling" claims by saying:

"I noticed that there are a bunch of kids in here who don't know better. But if we were really a**holes, we wouldn't have had you up here. And as soon as I heard about the Kai Cenat thing, we'd have told you to get the f**k up. I mean, you know, disrespecting somebody's mom and then saying that s**t about Harriet Tubman. If we were really being a**holes or really trying to belittle you..."

Ad

Trending

When N3on stated that people "can't hold something against someone if they're changing and becoming a better person," Jess Hilarious remarked:

"How do you know you're changing? You built your whole [unintelligible] being a liar?

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc chastised The Breakfast Club podcast hosts for "firing downward shots" at N3on, saying:

"Oh, god! Jesus! Yo, chat, this podcast, like, I'm telling you, dude, like, they fire shots downwards. Like, this is like a high-horse table where if the guy isn't like the size of f**king Kanye West or Ye, they fire shots downwards. It's just a nature."

Ad

Ad

xQc says The Breakfast Club podcast hosts acted this way toward N3on because his popularity is not "the size of a mountain"

The conversation continued, with xQc claiming that he was "not trying to be weird" regarding his opinions on The Breakfast Club podcast hosts' behavior towards N3on.

Ad

Expressing his belief that Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious "fire shots" at guests whose popularity is not the "size of a mountain," the former Overwatch pro said:

"I'm not trying to be weird. I'm not trying to act like some... if the guy isn't the size of a mountain, they don't glaze, they just fire shots. It is what it is. Like, don't know what he says, but bro, like, what a stall to the conversation to the podcast, to like, go about, like, some f**king semantics of life content. Like, f**k off!"

Ad

In other news, xQc recently garnered attention after a video surfaced in which he gave his "honest thoughts" on Kai Cenat purposely ignoring Adin Ross.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More