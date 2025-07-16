N3on and The Breakfast Club podcast controversy explored

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has garnered attention on social media following his appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast. For those unfamiliar, The Breakfast Club is a well-known podcast hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious.

Several clips from the show surfaced on social media platforms such as X and TikTok. However, one moment in particular has received significant traction, in which Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious appeared to confront N3on for "disrespecting" Twitch star Kai Cenat's mother and Harriet Tubman.

When Charlamagne Tha God demanded that the Indian-American personality explain his remarks about Kai Cenat's mother, the streamer responded:

"I'm not going to repeat it. You know, I don't want to repeat it because it was messed up. And I would never say anything like that again."

Jess Hilarious then joined the conversation, elaborating on what N3on had said about the AMP (Any Means Possible) member's mother:

"He said that you would f**k his mom and he's a fat Harriet Tubman b**ch."

Charlamagne Tha God responded:

"Jesus Christ! Not only did you disrespect Kai's mother, you disrespected Harriet Tubman?"

Timestamp - 02:20

Later, Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious asked the 20-year-old if he had apologized to Kai Cenat, his mother, and Harriet Tubman's family. The American radio host said:

"Have you publicly apologized to Kai? (The Kick streamer responds, 'Yeah. Like, probably four times. I also DM'd him, too.) Have you publicly apologized to Kai's mother? (The Kick streamer responds, 'Yes.') Have you publicly apologized to Harriet Tubman and her family? (The Kick streamer responds, 'No, but I probably should.) (Jess Hilarious replies, 'That's my aunt.')"

Adin Ross allegedly said The Breakfast Club podcast hosts were "belittling and disrespecting" N3on

Another clip from The Breakfast Club podcast has surfaced on X, in which Kick ambassador Adin Ross allegedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the podcast hosts' behavior towards N3on.

In an 18-second video posted on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, a podcast co-host read out a comment that Adin Ross supposedly left, saying:

"Let's get into the chat because Adin Ross, there's a comment pinned in here, and he just commented and said, 'N3on, I promise you, they're trying to belittle you and disrespect you. You sh**ted on all of them. They are weird as f**k. F**k them."

N3on claims The Breakfast Club Podcast hosts refused to shake hands with him

At the end of the show, Charlamagne Tha God stated that Ragnesh needed to "definitely" apologize to Kai Cenat, his mother, and Harriet Tubman's family for past comments he made.

The 47-year-old remarked:

"You need to definitely make that right with Kai and Kai's mother, and the family of Harriet Tubman."

After leaving the studio, N3on claimed that the podcast hosts refused to shake hands with him. He added:

"They wouldn't even shake my hand, bro. They didn't even shake my hand. None of them. That's crazy!"

Sneako calls The Breakfast Club a "bad" podcast while defending N3on

On July 15, 2025, N3on teamed up with controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" for an IRL livestream. While claiming that the former had apologized for his controversial past actions, Sneako explained why he thought The Breakfast Club was a "bad" podcast.

He said:

"He was just 15 when he faked his death, and the other stuff that he already apologized for a million times. We're tired of seeing that. Like, we know that you moved on from it. Also, you know what I was realizing watching that show? You're taking all the guests. All the guests that used to go on The Breakfast Club are coming at your stream. So, if you're a celebrity or an athlete, why would you sit down at 8 AM on this bad podcast that nobody's listening to anymore, when you can go to N3on's stream? They're mad because you're taking their guests."

As of this writing, The Breakfast Club has not responded to the backlash over the recent podcast episode.

