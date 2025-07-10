“It's extremely corny”- Charlamagne Tha God slams Drake for displaying guns in 'What Did I Miss?' music video

Charlamagne Tha God has criticized Drake for the music video of his new single, What Did I Miss? The song was released on July 5, 2025, and featured the Canadian rapper surrounded by plenty of guns.

Lenard Larry McKelvey, aka Charlamagne Tha God, slammed Drizzy for displaying the guns in his music video. The co-host of The Breakfast Club appeared on the podcast on July 9, and a clip from the episode was subsequently shared by a fan page on X. In the clip, McKelvey said:

"It's a cool record, I mean Drake can rap, Drake can make music we know that. But y'all don't think it's extremely corny for him to be in a video surrounded by guns?... Why is he in the video surrounded by guns? What is the point?"

Charlamagne continued:

"This record would make a lot of sense if Drake hadn't said nothing for the last year and a half. If he hadn't said a word, no lawsuits, no nothing... That would make more sense, but you're in the video surrounded by a bunch of choppers?"

What Did I Miss? is expected to be part of the Canadian rapper's upcoming album titled Iceman, as per Complex on July 10. This will be his ninth solo studio album.

Drake seemingly disses numerous individuals in What Did I Miss?, including Future and LeBron James

Drake (Image via Getty)

In his latest track, Drizzy has seemingly taken aim at people who apparently turned their backs on him during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. He calls them "traitors" and disses them throughout the entire song.

A part of the lyrics, allegedly referencing Future (as per HotNewHipHop on July 5), read:

“Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me/ How can some people I love hang around p***ies who try me?”

In another part of the track, he seemingly took aim at basketball superstar LeBron James. Notably, LeBron has been quite friendly with the Canadian rapper, but he was seen at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert last year. The athlete also used some of Kendrick's songs on his Instagram Stories as background music.

In What Did I Miss?, Drizzy raps,

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d**k-riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

Meanwhile, the alleged diss seemingly garnered a reaction from Future, who wrote on his X profile just after the release of the song.

"Ima always choose being a real one over anything," he tweeted.

Furthermore, as shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, LeBron James also liked a post about Future's tweet.

Notably, The Weeknd and DeMar DeRozan were also present at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert last year.

More about Drake's upcoming album, Iceman

While the release date of the record has still not been revealed, Iceman is garnering plenty of buzz already. In March this year, the rapper said about the album:

“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity.”

As per Complex, the name of the album is a point of speculation as well. Notably, there is a superhero named Iceman in X-Men, who is known to be carefree. In May, Drizzy also posted George Gervin, a retired NBA player who was known as 'The Iceman.' Meanwhile, the album could also take inspiration from Val Kilmer's character named Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the 1986 movie Top Gun.

