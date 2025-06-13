Is Sneako okay? Fans left concerned as claims about his death go viral

Nicholas "Sneako" is alive and well. The content creator went live on his official Parti.com channel following a recent incident that caused alarm among his fans. On June 13, 2025, the internet personality garnered attention after claims about his death went viral on social media.

Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert shared a 32-second clip from Sneako's recent IRL broadcast, in which the New Yorker was seen sitting on a balcony of a high-rise building and singing the following lyrics:

"And this is going to be a beautiful day jumping off the balcony!"

He then stood on top of the balcony railing before the livestream abruptly ended. Drama Alert wrote on X:

"SNEAKO MIGHT OF [might have] DIED... Fans are worried after his stream abruptly cut while he was standing on a balcony. Pray for him. 💔🙏"

Hundreds of fans expressed concern about the situation, with many wishing for the former Kick streamer's well-being:

"that's f'd up. shouldn't joke like that. hope he's okay," X user @RonMexico6920 wrote.

"Damn this would be super trash man," X user @combatmoments remarked.

"Hope SNEAKO is okay, that must have been scary for everyone. Sending good vibes his way," X user @adivraza commented.

"Everyone's overreacting about the balcony" - Sneako addresses the community after claims about his death went viral

On the same day (June 13, 2025), Sneako announced on his alternate X account that he would be livestreaming on Parti, a few hours after claims about his death went viral on the social media platform.

He posted a picture of himself smoking what appeared to be a cigar, with the following text:

"You won't regret that adventure you took. You won't regret that extra round at the gym. You won't regret that meeting. You will only regret wasting your life. - Sneako."

The 26-year-old eventually addressed the community during his livestream, saying he was fine and that nothing had happened to him:

"I don't know why you guys are saying I'm cloned and all this stuff. Nothing happened. Everyone's overreacting about the balcony. I didn't come back from the dead. I am not cloned. My phone died, I told you, I need to plug in my phone. I was just standing on the balcony, and the phone died. Everyone's freaking out. It's okay. Relax! You can stop blowing up my phone."

Sneako made headlines on May 15, 2025, when he commented on DDG and Halle Bailey's custody battle. He claimed that the rapper should be allowed to see their child, Halo, after Bailey was reported to have won temporary custody.

