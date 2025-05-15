Sneako says DDG should be able to see his kid after Halle Bailey reportedly won temporary custody amid abuse allegations

Controversial livestreamer Nico "Sneako" weighed in on the Halle Bailey and Darryl "DDG" legal controversy on his May 15, 2025, broadcast on Parti. The streamer called out women in general and defined them as "evil" after noting that Halle Bailey had won temporary custody of her son with the rapper about a day after she was granted a restraining order against him.

On his stream, Sneako discussed the reports about Bailey's custody battle and said:

"As I'm loading up the stream, I see that Halle Bailey just won the custody battle, and now DDG is not able to see his son the way he was before. All these fathers going down, all these fathers are not able to see their kids. I just had a long discussion at dinner with someone on the team here about the long custody battles and how evil women are, about their treacherous natures to go and destroy lives."

Sneako further claimed that the rapper is "clearly a good dad", saying:

"It's complete bullsh*t. DDG should be able to see his kid. One thing is very clear, and even someone who has beef with him, if you watch his streams, DDG is clearly not a deadbeat father. Clearly a good dad, clearly a family man."

The streamer also noted that the singer has been making content with his family on YouTube and Twitch:

"How many family channels does DDG need to open up for you guys to understand that he is a family guy? You can clearly see that he cares about his brothers, his sisters, his nephews. It's very clear."

Exploring Halle Bailey's custody agreement amid legal battle against DDG

For those out of the loop, on May 13, 2025, TMZ reported that Halle Bailey had accused her former boyfriend, DDG, of physical abuse in a police report and that a judge had granted her a domestic restraining order in the case. The rapper was dumbfounded reading the news on Adin Ross' livestream.

As per People magazine, the latest court documents show that Halle has been granted temporary physical and legal custody of their 16-month-old son Halo. This is in addition to the restraining order, which prohibits Darryl from coming within 100 yards of Halle Bailey and Halo. The restraining order reportedly expires on June 4, which is the scheduled date of a hearing on the matter.

Halle Bailey has alleged various forms of emotional and physical abuse from DDG, including causing bruising on her body and chipping her front tooth after an altercation.

