"Betrayal of my trust": HasanAbi severs ties with Loloverruled following recent allegations against him

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, also known as &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; has commented on the recent allegations against his associate Alex &quot;Loloverruled.&quot; For those unaware, Loloverruled made headlines on July 28, 2025, after allegations about him engaging in inappropriate behavior with women in the online space surfaced on social media.When X user @KatanaSpeaks shared a screenshot of Loloverruled's alleged posts in which he discussed his sexual relationships with women, X user @J3ssicaStarling responded by claiming to have &quot;video evidence&quot; of the influencer being a &quot;sex pest.&quot; They added:&quot;Unfortunately, I have seen video evidence of him being a sex pest... He sent a video of himself j**king off in the bath to a SWer friend he was DMing on Twitter.&quot;During a livestream on the same day (July 28, 2025), HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a viewer who described the situation involving Loloverruled as &quot;drama.&quot; In response, the political commentator described the internet personality's actions as being &quot;straightforward creep s**t&quot; and remarked:&quot;If it's, if it's related to Alex, Loloverruled, then that's not drama. That's like, straightforward creep s**t. Okay? If that's what you guys are referencing as a drama, you're a psycho. That's not drama at all. I mean, this dude apparently was all up and down being a f**king pest. And it's completely unacceptable. Yeah. And you guys are being f**king ridiculous if you think that this is just drama. That's not just drama, dude.&quot;HasanAbi then said he had cut ties with Loloverruled because the latter had &quot;betrayed&quot; his trust:&quot;It's incredibly, incredibly disappointing. It's not something that I was obviously privy to. I was completely oblivious to whatever the f**k was going on. And it's a betrayal of my trust. And, yeah, I don't know what else to say, apparently. And I don't know the full details of what's going on, but I heard, like, bits and pieces about him, like, potentially being abusive, and I didn't, like, I didn't know enough about what was going on, but it was enough for me to, like, you know, sever ties.&quot;&quot;I genuinely misread the conversation we were having&quot; - Loloverruled reportedly claims he did not send unsolicited photos following recent scandalLoloverruled reportedly responded to allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct in a now-deleted X post. While claiming he was &quot;absolutely embarrassed and ashamed&quot; of himself, the 34-year-old expressed his &quot;disappointment in himself&quot; for emotionally hurting others.The TikToker also seemed to admit that he &quot;slid into&quot; people's direct messages, adding that he did not send unsolicited photos:&quot;Yes, I have slid into a lot of people's DMs. I think I didn't really think of it as a huge deal, but it's clear I did not fully grasp how some people could feel about that or even think I was some kind of famous person (which I have never honestly felt about myself, and always felt like a random internet side character) No, I did not send photos unsolicited. It may have been the case, in some instances, that I genuinely misread the conversation we were having, but no I didn't just randomly send something.&quot;HasanAbi made headlines earlier this month, on July 4, 2025, when he responded to allegations that he threatened a YouTuber with a &quot;toy&quot; gun on a livestream.