  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Betrayal of my trust": HasanAbi severs ties with Loloverruled following recent allegations against him

"Betrayal of my trust": HasanAbi severs ties with Loloverruled following recent allegations against him

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:08 GMT
&quot;Betrayal of my trust&quot;: HasanAbi comments on allegations against Loloverruled
HasanAbi, Loloverruled (Image via @hasandpiker and @loloverruled/Instagram)

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has commented on the recent allegations against his associate Alex "Loloverruled." For those unaware, Loloverruled made headlines on July 28, 2025, after allegations about him engaging in inappropriate behavior with women in the online space surfaced on social media.

Ad

When X user @KatanaSpeaks shared a screenshot of Loloverruled's alleged posts in which he discussed his sexual relationships with women, X user @J3ssicaStarling responded by claiming to have "video evidence" of the influencer being a "sex pest." They added:

"Unfortunately, I have seen video evidence of him being a sex pest... He sent a video of himself j**king off in the bath to a SWer friend he was DMing on Twitter."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a livestream on the same day (July 28, 2025), HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a viewer who described the situation involving Loloverruled as "drama." In response, the political commentator described the internet personality's actions as being "straightforward creep s**t" and remarked:

"If it's, if it's related to Alex, Loloverruled, then that's not drama. That's like, straightforward creep s**t. Okay? If that's what you guys are referencing as a drama, you're a psycho. That's not drama at all. I mean, this dude apparently was all up and down being a f**king pest. And it's completely unacceptable. Yeah. And you guys are being f**king ridiculous if you think that this is just drama. That's not just drama, dude."
Ad
Ad

HasanAbi then said he had cut ties with Loloverruled because the latter had "betrayed" his trust:

"It's incredibly, incredibly disappointing. It's not something that I was obviously privy to. I was completely oblivious to whatever the f**k was going on. And it's a betrayal of my trust. And, yeah, I don't know what else to say, apparently. And I don't know the full details of what's going on, but I heard, like, bits and pieces about him, like, potentially being abusive, and I didn't, like, I didn't know enough about what was going on, but it was enough for me to, like, you know, sever ties."
Ad

"I genuinely misread the conversation we were having" - Loloverruled reportedly claims he did not send unsolicited photos following recent scandal

Loloverruled reportedly responded to allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct in a now-deleted X post. While claiming he was "absolutely embarrassed and ashamed" of himself, the 34-year-old expressed his "disappointment in himself" for emotionally hurting others.

Ad

The TikToker also seemed to admit that he "slid into" people's direct messages, adding that he did not send unsolicited photos:

"Yes, I have slid into a lot of people's DMs. I think I didn't really think of it as a huge deal, but it's clear I did not fully grasp how some people could feel about that or even think I was some kind of famous person (which I have never honestly felt about myself, and always felt like a random internet side character) No, I did not send photos unsolicited. It may have been the case, in some instances, that I genuinely misread the conversation we were having, but no I didn't just randomly send something."
Ad
Ad

HasanAbi made headlines earlier this month, on July 4, 2025, when he responded to allegations that he threatened a YouTuber with a "toy" gun on a livestream.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications