Who is Loloverruled? Allegations against influencer explored

Internet personality Alex &quot;Loloverruled&quot; is currently facing allegations of engaging in inappropriate behavior with women online. The influencer is popularly known for appearing alongside political commentator and streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; during the latter's Twitch broadcasts.As per a thread made by X user @KatanaSpeaks, multiple individuals have been disclosing their personal experience with Loloverruled, with her labelling him a &quot;sex pest and serial abuser&quot; in one of the posts within the thread. She has also posted a screenshot of the posts made by Loloverruled on X before the latter locked his account on the website.On the other hand, Loloverruled has made a post on X claiming that he is in the midst of an intensive outpatient therapy program, and that he is &quot;mulling over&quot; whether he should talk about certain matters in the public eye.What are the allegations being made against Loloverruled?In her thread, X user @KatanaSpeaks posted a screenshot allegedly showcasing the posts made by Loloverruled, with him talking about his experiences with sexual relations with other women. The screenshot showcases his supposed account featuring a lock icon next to it, indicating the account had been locked at the time of the screenshot being taken.In the X posts, he wrote:&quot;I got to a point where i was f***ng so many people from behind in my bed, i had an out of body experience and i directly connected with leonardo dicaprio wearing his sound canceling headphones as he bangs and i finally understood perpetually alone, peter pan, never grow up.... F***ing one of the hottest women you've everseen in your life and feeling nothing.&quot;Subsequently, some more individuals, such as @J3ssicaStarling, claimed to have seen &quot;video evidence&quot; of Loloverruled being a &quot;sex pest&quot; and sending inappropriate videos to sex workers online:&quot;Unfortunately I have seen video evidence of him being a sex pest... He sent a video of himself jacking off in the bath to a SWer friend he was DMing on Twitter.&quot;In an X post, @bustitopen420 claimed that Loloverruled had contacted her after she posted a photo of herself wearing his merchandise:&quot;I posted a picture in his merch and he sent me dick pictures and asked for my STD results to make sure I'm &quot;clean enough&quot;. F**k that dude.&quot;This post was then featured as part of an Instagram story uploaded by Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions), with him writing:&quot;Hasan's best friend just outted as a freak - Lolo? More like uh-oh. Sorry Hasan. You will need a new token Jewish sidekick to validate your hate.&quot;HasanAbi's Subreddit responds to allegations against LoloverruledAfter the allegations against Loloverruled went viral online, they were soon posted on the subreddit for HasanAbi, r/Hasan_Piker. The allegation-filled X post was met with doubt by many members of the community, who speculated about the possibility of it being unreliable.Urging other members to approach accusations being promoted by Ethan Klein with skepticism, one r/Hasan_Piker member said:&quot;I would approach any accusations that Ethan is promoting with skepticism. If we get more independent corroborating info then it should be cause for concern.&quot;In other news, HasanAbi is facing flak for comments made by him during a recently held anti-ICE benefit event. While there, the political streamer seemingly made a reference to journalist Taylor Lorenz's YouTube video, titled, 'Somebody needs to do it,' where &quot;it&quot; refers to the assassination of United States President Donald Trump.