List of streamers and how much they've donated to MrBeast's TeamWater

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 02, 2025 03:56 GMT
Several streamers have donated to MrBeast's TeamWater (Image via x.com/MrBeast)

MrBeast announced his latest philanthropic initiative, TeamWater, on August 1, 2025. This was done via a video titled 2,000,000 People Get Clean Water For The First Time! on his philanthropic YouTube channel, which he declared the "largest creator collaboration" and "largest philanthropy project in history."

TeamWater aims to provide clean water to those in need, with $1 equalling one year of clean water. Jimmy plans to raise $40 million for the project, which will provide two million people with clean drinking water for decades.

On the same day, MrBeast appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' Kick livestream, where he contacted several well-known streamers and content creators to help raise funds for TeamWater.

At one point, the Wichita, Kansas native read out loud the list of streamers who pledged to donate to TeamWater.

"Let me just read off where we're at, so people know on this call. Adin, what the f**k just happened? So, we've got Train [Tyler 'Trainwreckstv'] for 400k. N3on for $10k. Steve [SteveWillDoIt] for $50(k), now potentially a million if whatever reason YouTube unbans him. I don't know. We'll see. TJ $50k. X [Felix 'xQc'] $400,000. Adin $100 grand. Jynxzi 100 grand. Los [Louis 'LosPollosTV'] 100 grand. Sketch $55(k). Thug [American rapper Young Thug] $50(k). What the f**k?!"
As of this writing, here's the list of streamers who have confirmed to donate to MrBeast's TeamWater:

  • xQc - $400,000
  • LosPollosTV - $100,000
  • Jynxzi - $100,000
  • Adin Ross - $400,000
  • Sketch - $55,000
  • Young Thug - $50,000
  • SteveWillDoIt - $50,000
  • FaZe Rug - $10,000
  • Twitch CEO Dan Clancy - $1,000
  • Trainwrecks - $400,000
  • Sneako - $11,000
  • MrBeast - $400,000
  • FaZe Banks - $100,000
  • Cheesur - $10,000
  • Logan Paul - $100,000
  • N3on- $10,000
  • Kodak Black - $50,000
  • Togi - $25,000
  • Michael Rubin - $100,000
  • CaseOh - $100,000
  • Xposed - $50,000
  • TJ - $50,000
"I thought your community was super toxic" - MrBeast comments on Adin Ross' community after they raised over $50,000 for TeamWater

A 21-second-long video from Adin Ross and MrBeast's livestream surfaced on X, in which the latter commented on the Kick streamer's contentious community, AR Loyals, for raising more than $50,000 in an hour for TeamWater.

While claiming that he believed Ross' community to be "super toxic," the 27-year-old YouTuber said:

"I thought your community was super toxic, but they've donated 50 grand to give 50,000 clean water to people in need. It's not adding up."
Adin Ross responded by expressing appreciation for this community:

"I love that! Anytime you guys see AR Loyals toxic, clip that and post that. You can't say anything! Let's go!"

During the same livestream, MrBeast opened up about his vision to host a one-on-one basketball match between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, and have the Los Angeles Lakers' star be handicapped in "some way."

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

