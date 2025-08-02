List of streamers and how much they've donated to MrBeast's TeamWater

MrBeast announced his latest philanthropic initiative, TeamWater, on August 1, 2025. This was done via a video titled 2,000,000 People Get Clean Water For The First Time! on his philanthropic YouTube channel, which he declared the &quot;largest creator collaboration&quot; and &quot;largest philanthropy project in history.&quot;TeamWater aims to provide clean water to those in need, with $1 equalling one year of clean water. Jimmy plans to raise $40 million for the project, which will provide two million people with clean drinking water for decades.On the same day, MrBeast appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' Kick livestream, where he contacted several well-known streamers and content creators to help raise funds for TeamWater.At one point, the Wichita, Kansas native read out loud the list of streamers who pledged to donate to TeamWater.&quot;Let me just read off where we're at, so people know on this call. Adin, what the f**k just happened? So, we've got Train [Tyler 'Trainwreckstv'] for 400k. N3on for $10k. Steve [SteveWillDoIt] for $50(k), now potentially a million if whatever reason YouTube unbans him. I don't know. We'll see. TJ $50k. X [Felix 'xQc'] $400,000. Adin $100 grand. Jynxzi 100 grand. Los [Louis 'LosPollosTV'] 100 grand. Sketch $55(k). Thug [American rapper Young Thug] $50(k). What the f**k?!&quot;As of this writing, here's the list of streamers who have confirmed to donate to MrBeast's TeamWater:xQc - $400,000LosPollosTV - $100,000Jynxzi - $100,000Adin Ross - $400,000Sketch - $55,000Young Thug - $50,000SteveWillDoIt - $50,000FaZe Rug - $10,000Twitch CEO Dan Clancy - $1,000Trainwrecks - $400,000Sneako - $11,000MrBeast - $400,000FaZe Banks - $100,000Cheesur - $10,000Logan Paul - $100,000N3on- $10,000Kodak Black - $50,000Togi - $25,000Michael Rubin - $100,000CaseOh - $100,000Xposed - $50,000TJ - $50,000&quot;I thought your community was super toxic&quot; - MrBeast comments on Adin Ross' community after they raised over $50,000 for TeamWaterA 21-second-long video from Adin Ross and MrBeast's livestream surfaced on X, in which the latter commented on the Kick streamer's contentious community, AR Loyals, for raising more than $50,000 in an hour for TeamWater.While claiming that he believed Ross' community to be &quot;super toxic,&quot; the 27-year-old YouTuber said:&quot;I thought your community was super toxic, but they've donated 50 grand to give 50,000 clean water to people in need. It's not adding up.&quot;Adin Ross responded by expressing appreciation for this community:&quot;I love that! Anytime you guys see AR Loyals toxic, clip that and post that. You can't say anything! Let's go!&quot;During the same livestream, MrBeast opened up about his vision to host a one-on-one basketball match between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, and have the Los Angeles Lakers' star be handicapped in &quot;some way.&quot;