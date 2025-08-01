"Shot me right in my heart": Adin Ross responds as Twitch CEO Dan Clancy says he's no longer a popular streamer

Adin Ross has responded to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's comments that he is no longer a popular streamer. During a livestream on July 31, 2025, Ross reacted to YouTuber Noah Kara's interview with Dan Clancy. At one point, the former NASA employee seemed to compare Adin Ross to Darren &quot;IShowSpeed,&quot; claiming the latter got banned from the Amazon-owned platform during the early stages of his career.While describing the Florida native as someone who is not as prominent as he once was, Clancy said:&quot;Adin was, you know...Speed, they're two very different things because Speed was not big when he got banned. He became big afterwards. Adin was big, and he is not necessarily, like, he's not as big now as he was back then.&quot;Responding to the Twitch CEO's remarks, Adin Ross said:&quot;Damn! That s**t just shot me right in my heart, chat. Damn, bro! F**k! Damn! I mean, let's just see what else he says.&quot;&quot;I'm the biggest I've ever been&quot; - Adin Ross says he won't &quot;crash out&quot; on Twitch CEO Dan Clancy after the latter seemingly called him irrelevantAt the one-hour-46-minute mark of the Kick stream, Adin Ross stated he won't &quot;crash out&quot; on Dan Clancy after hearing the 61-year-old say that he isn't as popular as he once was.Explaining why he believed he was at the peak of his career, Ross stated:&quot;Guys, I'm not going to crash out fully and say, 'F**k Dan Clancy!' None of that stuff. He texted me a lot. He's like, I'm not going to air out what he texted, but I mean, I think I'm the biggest I've ever been. I have done my biggest streams the last year, and my biggest collaborations, and all that. Maybe not the most hype, or I don't know, because I feel like it's a very saturated market in streaming.&quot;Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick VOD by clicking here (Timestamp - 01:46:25)Furthermore, the Brand Risk Boxing owner claimed that streamers don't have what it takes to switch platforms and rebuild their communities:&quot;I feel like, I don't know, bro, I have cool s**t going on for myself. I got my Brand Risk. I have my own platform. I have equity in Kick, a Twitch competitor. I don't think a lot of streamers have the balls to just completely go to another platform and build up themselves. And the fact that I actually have equity of something that can sell for a billion or $2 billion is kind of a flex. You know?&quot;During the same livestream, Adin Ross stated that he had been given a &quot;very big&quot; and &quot;crazy budget&quot; to host his streamer awards show.