"Non-biased and non-stupid": Adin Ross says he has been given "crazy budget" for his streamer awards show

Kick star Adin Ross has stated that he has been given a &quot;crazy budget&quot; for his streamer awards show. For context, in February 2025, the 24-year-old announced his intention to create an awards ceremony that would facilitate streamers and content creators, competing with Blaire &quot;QTCinderella's&quot; annual event, The Streamer Awards.Claiming that he would host the show in the &quot;right way,&quot; Adin Ross said during a livestream on February 3, 2025:&quot;So, I want to let everyone know right now, I am going to do be doing a 2025 streamer awards. I'm going to host my own awards. I don't know why nobody has ever competed it and done it. We're doing it the right way. And I'm going to host my own awards. So, I'm making my own streamer awards, I'm going to host it. I'm letting know everyone right now, at the warehouse, we're going to make it a real event, and we're going to do our own streamer awards.&quot;Five months later, on July 31, 2025, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality provided an update on his streamer awards show, claiming that he had received a &quot;very big&quot; and &quot;crazy&quot; budget. He added that he &quot;will not be allowed&quot; to win any awards at the event to keep it &quot;non-biased and non-stupid&quot;:&quot;I spoke with Eddie. I have a very big budget. I'm going to create my own streamer awards. But, so I am not biased, I will not be allowed to win any awards. I want you guys to help me create the best award show possible. I have a crazy f**king budget. &quot;Guys, they gave me the craziest budget. Okay? So... I want to do my own awards show. But, to still eliminate all biasism, I will not ever be allowed to win any awards. But I'm going to create my own, and I want to give people non-biased... a non-biased and a non-stupid way, where people really deserve to win, because there's just no way I still don't win an award. But, hey, it's all good. It's politics&quot;Adin Ross wants to collaborate with JiDion for a predator hunting livestreamDuring the same broadcast, Adin Ross expressed his desire to collaborate with YouTuber and streamer Jidon &quot;JiDion&quot; Adams for a predator-hunting livestream. Claiming that the content would &quot;hit like crack&quot; for his audience, the Kick ambassador stated:&quot;Let me tap in with JiDion. Yo, wait, Chris, can you DM by my account so I don't forget? Let's tap into the big JiDion, bro. I'll fly out, we catch a pedo, live. I ain't going to lie, that would hit like crack.&quot;Adin Ross made headlines on July 30, 2025, when he responded to allegations that he was involved in the alleged MLG meme coin rug pull scam.