Adin Ross responds to allegations of him being involved in MLG meme coin scam

Kick star Adin Ross has responded to accusations that he was involved in the alleged rug pull of the MLG meme coin. During a livestream on July 30, 2025, the 24-year-old discussed his recent situation with Richard &quot;Banks,&quot; who accused him of being the &quot;only bad actor&quot; in the MLG cryptocurrency controversy.While swearing &quot;on everything he loved,&quot; Adin Ross claimed he made no money from the crypto project. Expressing his dissatisfaction with those who believed the allegations against him, the Florida native remarked:&quot;On my mom, on my dad, on everything I love, I made nothing off MLG coin. And if you guys genuinely think that I did it, you're an absolute f**king re*ard. I made my wallet live on stream, I bought it on stream. You've seen what happened to my s**t. Like, you guys think that I f**king made bread off that. You're an idiot!&quot;When his live audience demanded an explanation for the MLG meme coin's alleged rug pull, Ross said:&quot;'Explain it.' I don't know anything about it. I'm so misinformed in that crypto world. How do you think I... do you genuinely think I understood what was going on? You f**king idiot! Do you?!&quot;Adin Ross claims he made MLG meme coin promoters sign a contract when they appeared on his livestreamAt the 12-minute mark of his Kick stream, Adin Ross claimed that he made MLG meme coin promoters sign a contract that seemingly required them to admit that they did not dump the cryptocurrency while appearing on his broadcast.The streamer elaborated:&quot;Listen, guys, I called my lawyer and I said, 'Listen, I need a contract and I basically want this contract that basically says, 'If you sign on this contract, you are admitting and you are basically signing off, saying that you never dumped live on my stream.'' Okay? So, basically, I had everybody in that room sign that contract. Okay? Now, that means that there is no way they could have done from their personal wallets.&quot;Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick livestream by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:11:56].Ross asserted that he made every MLG meme coin promoter who appeared on his channel sign the contract he was referring to, and added:&quot;I called my lawyer, bro! I called my lawyer. I made 'em all sign the contract. I don't give a f**k. All right? I made everybody in that room sign the contract, bro! Huh. My lawyer worked overtime, that's why I missed the stream. All right?&quot;Adin Ross also commented on Banks' viral leaked message, in which the latter blamed the MLG controversy on the Kick streamer. Roos stated that he was hurt by the former FaZe Clan member's remarks.