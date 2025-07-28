Adin Ross announces survival island stream with popular streamers, fans accuse him of "copying" Kai Cenat

Kick star Adin Ross has announced plans to host a survival island stream featuring popular streamers. During a recent broadcast with Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy,&quot; Adin Ross announced that he, along with the FaZe Clan member and Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; would travel to a private island in September for a special livestream lasting 48 to 72 hours.While claiming that the island had been &quot;gifted&quot; to him, the Florida native said:&quot;September, Lacy and I will be on a private island. Probably for 48 to 72 hours. And we will basically be inviting other streamers, it's like a survival-based island. So, we already have the island picked out. The person is actually gifting me the island. (FaZe Lacy says, 'You're getting a free island, bro. You tell them, we can do whatever you want with this island.') We can do whatever we want to this island. Whatever! So, island is coming. Adin, Lacy, xQc is also in. Adin, Lacy, xQc. We need one more person. The island needs to be named Adin Ross Island, only way I'm doing it.&quot;Adin Ross added:&quot;So, whatever streamers you guys want, let's start getting it now. We are cooking. Late September, you guys will get Adin, Lacy, xQc, and one other person hosting a private island. BenDaDonnn will also be there.&quot;Hundreds of fans on X have shared their thoughts on Adin Ross' announcement, with some believing that he took inspiration from Kai Cenat for his private island livestream.&quot;COPIED WHAT KAI WANTED TO DO LMAO LOSERS&quot; X user @2Legit2Quit1734 posted.&quot;Kai said he was doing an island for streamers first, so when he does it i don’t want to hear s**t about stealing ideas.&quot; X user @Trend571881 wrote.&quot;Island? Adin really was inspired by……&quot; X user @packrunnerfive commented.Kai Cenat's plans to host a streamer island livestream explored, as Adin Ross announces a special broadcast with prominent content creatorsKai Cenat made headlines on June 4, 2025, when he announced that he would host a 24/7 &quot;Total Drama Island&quot; broadcast with streamers.During his Just Chatting Twitch stream, the New Yorker stated that the idea for the event was inspired by the Canadian cartoon series Total Drama Island, and that hosting such an event had been something he had wanted to do for a long time.Kai Cenat said:&quot;But one of the things that I've been wanting to do, if you guys got the clip from a long a** time ago, Total Drama Island, n***a, is one of my favorite TV shows. Cartoon, if you don't know what it is, that's cool. But that is something that I've been wanting to do.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross recently expressed his discontent with influencer Wendy Ortiz's fan base by vowing to &quot;curse&quot; them.