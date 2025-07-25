"Fat, disgusting creatures": Adin Ross vows to "curse" Wendy Ortiz's fanbase

Kick star Adin Ross has expressed his displeasure with influencer Wendy Ortiz's fanbase, vowing to &quot;curse&quot; them. On July 24, 2025, Adin Ross discovered a post on his official X Community, ARL, where his viewers claimed Wendy Ortiz's fans were engaging in &quot;witchcraft&quot; against him.Ross then saw TikToker @josieexxo's comment, which read:&quot;i think adin ross is going to try to get her to come to kick for &quot;more money&quot; and something bad is going to happen around her dealing with him. i hope she doesn't collab with him.&quot;Responding to the netizen's comments, the 24-year-old said:&quot;Bro, why, bruh?! I'm minding my f**king business, dog! What the f**k is wrong with you, bro? I want nothing to do with you, Josie! I'm sitting here, f**king minding my own business, b**ch! The f**k?! What the f**k, dude? No, no, real s**t, though, chat! Like, I'm sitting here minding my business, bro.&quot;Referring to Wendy Ortiz's fanbase as a &quot;weird a** community,&quot; Adin Ross explained what he would do if &quot;bad s**t&quot; happened to him:&quot;You're trying to bring me in this witchcraft bulls**t? If I end up getting a curse or a hex on me, you're all going down with me. Yo, @josieexxo, I swear to god, if I end up getting a curse on me, I'm putting a curse on you. I'm calling up four Rabbis in this room, and I promise you, Josie, I'm putting a whole hex and a curse on you. I swear on everything I love. If I wake up tomorrow and bad s**t starts happening, I swear to god, you're going down with me. I don't give a f**k!&quot; (Timestamp: 00:56:52)A few moments later, the Kick streamer stated that he did not want himself or his community to be &quot;cursed&quot; and added:&quot;I'm entitled, yes. I don't care. I don't want curses on my community or me. When I want something, Wendy Ortiz, I get it. I'm a savage! Your whole entire community, I will curse them. I will curse them! I will curse these fat, disgusting creatures! I will curse them, bro! It'd be over for everybody. If I go down, you all go down with me! I don't give a f**k!&quot; (Timestamp: 00:58:54)Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick livestream by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:56:08].&quot;I will summon demons, hexes, curses&quot; - Adin Ross goes off at Wendy Ortiz's communityBefore Adin Ross described himself as a &quot;savage&quot; and vowed to &quot;curse&quot; Wendy Ortiz's community, he pleaded with them to &quot;leave him&quot; because he was &quot;minding his business.&quot;He then claimed that he &quot;will summon demons, hexes, and curses&quot; against Ortiz's followers, remaking:&quot;I don't want any of this. Bro, leave me out of it. I'm minding my f**king business, bro! Bro, I'm sick of this s**t, bro. I will summon demons, hexes, curses, anything you can f**king speak of, bro! Anything! It's all coming towards y'all, bro! Not you guys in my chat, of course.&quot;This is not the first time Adin Ross has clashed with Wendy Ortiz and her community, as in May 2025, the two made headlines after getting embroiled in a heated feud.