  • "Fat, disgusting creatures": Adin Ross vows to "curse" Wendy Ortiz's fanbase

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 25, 2025 06:31 GMT
Adin Ross vows to "curse" Wendy Ortiz's fanbase (Image via kick.com/adinross)

Kick star Adin Ross has expressed his displeasure with influencer Wendy Ortiz's fanbase, vowing to "curse" them. On July 24, 2025, Adin Ross discovered a post on his official X Community, ARL, where his viewers claimed Wendy Ortiz's fans were engaging in "witchcraft" against him.

Ross then saw TikToker @josieexxo's comment, which read:

"i think adin ross is going to try to get her to come to kick for "more money" and something bad is going to happen around her dealing with him. i hope she doesn't collab with him."

Responding to the netizen's comments, the 24-year-old said:

"Bro, why, bruh?! I'm minding my f**king business, dog! What the f**k is wrong with you, bro? I want nothing to do with you, Josie! I'm sitting here, f**king minding my own business, b**ch! The f**k?! What the f**k, dude? No, no, real s**t, though, chat! Like, I'm sitting here minding my business, bro."
Referring to Wendy Ortiz's fanbase as a "weird a** community," Adin Ross explained what he would do if "bad s**t" happened to him:

"You're trying to bring me in this witchcraft bulls**t? If I end up getting a curse or a hex on me, you're all going down with me. Yo, @josieexxo, I swear to god, if I end up getting a curse on me, I'm putting a curse on you. I'm calling up four Rabbis in this room, and I promise you, Josie, I'm putting a whole hex and a curse on you. I swear on everything I love. If I wake up tomorrow and bad s**t starts happening, I swear to god, you're going down with me. I don't give a f**k!" (Timestamp: 00:56:52)
A few moments later, the Kick streamer stated that he did not want himself or his community to be "cursed" and added:

"I'm entitled, yes. I don't care. I don't want curses on my community or me. When I want something, Wendy Ortiz, I get it. I'm a savage! Your whole entire community, I will curse them. I will curse them! I will curse these fat, disgusting creatures! I will curse them, bro! It'd be over for everybody. If I go down, you all go down with me! I don't give a f**k!" (Timestamp: 00:58:54)
Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick livestream by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:56:08].

"I will summon demons, hexes, curses" - Adin Ross goes off at Wendy Ortiz's community

Before Adin Ross described himself as a "savage" and vowed to "curse" Wendy Ortiz's community, he pleaded with them to "leave him" because he was "minding his business."

He then claimed that he "will summon demons, hexes, and curses" against Ortiz's followers, remaking:

"I don't want any of this. Bro, leave me out of it. I'm minding my f**king business, bro! Bro, I'm sick of this s**t, bro. I will summon demons, hexes, curses, anything you can f**king speak of, bro! Anything! It's all coming towards y'all, bro! Not you guys in my chat, of course."
This is not the first time Adin Ross has clashed with Wendy Ortiz and her community, as in May 2025, the two made headlines after getting embroiled in a heated feud.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
