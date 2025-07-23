Adin Ross calls LeBron James a "piece of s**t" for dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Kick star Adin Ross has shared strong words about LeBron James after seeing him dance to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us.' During a livestream on July 22, 2025, the Boca Raton, Florida-born content creator reacted to a clip in which James and his wife were seen singing and dancing to Lamar's track.Describing James as a &quot;piece of s**t&quot; for dancing to a song in which Drake was referred to as a &quot;pedophile,&quot; Ross stated: &quot;You know what's crazy about this, chat? You know, as I love LeBron my whole life, it's like, you just see how much of a piece of s**t human he is, bro. Like, guys, imagine your best friend for like 15 years, and he's met his actual children, like, you know what I'm trying to say? He's met his actual children, and you're rapping to a song about him being a pedophile. Like, it's sad.&quot;Claiming he did not have a &quot;beef&quot; with Los Angeles Lakers' power forward and that he was &quot;very close&quot; to Drake, the 24-year-old remarked:&quot;Again, this is not my beef. But it's like I'm very close with Drake. And it's just sad, bro. It's sad. You guys can call me parasocial, but it does affect the way that I like LeBron. You know, how could it not?&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about Adin Ross' comments.&quot;You cancelling yourself dissing Bron,&quot; @BTCBabyBull wrote.&quot;Bronny about to cut this n***a off lmao,&quot; @JuiceWRLDsGUN posted.&quot;Bros glaze for Drake is way stronger than his friendship with Bronny 💀&quot; @suayrez opined.&quot;Bronny made Adin. Adin needa pipe down,&quot; @packrunnerfive commented.&quot;How could you respect somebody that has no loyalty to somebody whom they've known for 15 years&quot; - Adin Ross comments on LeBron James after calling him a &quot;piece of s**t&quot;After calling LeBron James a &quot;piece of s**t,&quot; Adin Ross asked his audience how they could &quot;respect&quot; someone who has &quot;no loyalty&quot; to someone they've known for years.He added:&quot;How could you respect somebody that has no loyalty to somebody whom they've known for 15 years. You know what I'm trying to say? You know? And that's where it comes down to, chat, it's like, that's separate. You guys are spamming, 'GG,' that's separate. But it's like, come on, bro. Y'all know this is wrong, bro. Y'all know it's wrong. Y'all know it's wack! You know it is, bro.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross made headlines on July 21, 2025, when his claims that the WNBA generates &quot;no revenue&quot; and is a &quot;tax write-off&quot; for the NBA went viral.