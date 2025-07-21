What did Adin Ross say about the WNBA? Streamer faces backlash for his take on "Pay Us What You Owe Us" T-shirts

Kick streamer Adin Ross has become the talk of the town after he shared his opinions on WNBA players wearing the &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us&quot; T-shirts. During a livestream on July 20, 2025, the 24-year-old reacted to a viral clip in which WNBA All-Star team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier wore black warm-up T-shirts with the aforementioned protest slogan.Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Adin Ross claimed that aside from Caitlin Clark, no other WNBA player &quot;should ever be able&quot; to wear a T-shirt with &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us&quot; written.While insisting that he was not &quot;misogynistic,&quot; the Florida native expressed his belief that the WNBA generates &quot;no revenue at all,&quot; adding that it is a &quot;tax write-off&quot; for the NBA.Adin Ross said:&quot;What does that mean, 'Pay Us What You Owe Us'? Are they saying that they're getting underpaid? Okay. So, here's my take. Unless you're Caitlin Clark, you shouldn't ever be able to put on a shirt that says, 'Pay Us What You Owe Us.' Listen, I'll explain it to you, ladies. And it's nothing against girls. People think I'm misogynistic and s**t like that. I love women. I have sisters. I have a mother. I love women. But guys, let's be real here, okay? Your league makes no f**king revenue at all. It's probably a write-off for the NBA. I'm now just being real here. I'm being real here. I'll tell you guys how it is. I don't really give a f**k.&quot;Hundreds of netizens commented on Adin Ross' remarks.&quot;I deada** think he might hate black women To say Angle Reese has nothing to do with the WNBA being popular is a crazy take imo,&quot; X user @shelovesrey wrote.&quot;The WNBA deserves fair compensation, period.&quot; X user @MiKe3lr commented.&quot;This is exactly how you turn away the few people who do watch,&quot; X user @suayrez remarked.&quot;Adin talkin like he personally balancing the WNBA budget 💀,&quot;X user @Itz_Quil posted.NBA content creator Legend Of Winning calls out Adin Ross for his take on the WNBAOn July 21, 2025, NBA YouTuber Legend Of Winning took to X to call out Adin Ross for his viral take on the WNBA. While commenting on the latter's Kick livestreaming contract, Legend Of Winning wrote:&quot;Wait… Kick is a subsidiary Kick gives a better revenue split than Twitch In 2023 Kick was not profitable…but still gave $50M to Adin AND equity&quot;Ross is yet to respond to Legend Of Winning's X post.