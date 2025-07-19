"I don't appeal to cancel culture": Adin Ross says he won't fire his manager for using N-word against Kai Cenat

Kick ambassador Adin Ross has disclosed that he will not fire his manager, Taav Cooperman, for using the N-word against Twitch star Kai Cenat. Earlier, during a livestream on July 17, 2025, Kai Cenat discussed his feud with Adin Ross and shared details about an incident from October 2024, in which Taav Cooperman used the N-word against him.While claiming that their conversation took place at 4 AM, the two-time Streamer of the Year Award winner said:&quot;He then forwards and says, 'Yo, Kai, I just want to say, man, congrats on all the brand deals you doing. I know that, from Nike to McDonald's.' Taav is a White man, by the way. He proceeds to say, 'From Nike to McDonald's, but bro, keep it real, bro, n***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?! N***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?!' He on my phone, calling me the N-word at 4 AM in the f**king morning!&quot;Adin Ross addressed the situation on July 18, 2025, announcing that he won't be firing his manager because he is &quot;not racist.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;Taav is not a racist person. Okay? Like, he doesn't hate people based off their race. That's what racism is. Right? So, he's not racist. Right? And I don't appeal to cancel culture, that's just something I do not. I've been going against it in my entire f**king career. I'm a very loyal person, so it's not like he's over here f**king doing s**t with children, and stuff like that. And I'm not justifying it and saying what he did was right, and those two aren't even comparable. But I know he's not a racist human being. I know he has a good heart, and I know he tries his hardest behind the scenes and on the scenes to make s**t work for me.&quot;Adin Ross claims his manager, Taav Cooperman, has taken a leave of absence following the controversy involving Kai CenatAdin Ross further claimed that Taav Cooperman took a leave of absence to &quot;self-reflect&quot; and &quot;figure out&quot; the situation:&quot;However, this is one thing I will say about Taav, right? He wants to take time to himself to self-reflect and to, you know, it's a follow-up. Like, I don't f**king know what's going to happen, but one thing I will tell you is, you know, let him have time to himself to reflect, and you know, figure this s**t out.&quot;Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick stream by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:09:12].Furthermore, the 24-year-old stated that his &quot;goal&quot; was to see Kai Cenat and Cooperman reconnect:&quot;I would love to see Kai and Taav get on a phone, like, eventually. Like, that's just the goal. Even if they don't f**k with each other, whatever the f**k it is, just them even speaking, Kai and Taav speaking, that's just something I would like.&quot;On the same day (July 18, 2025), Adin Ross commented on Ragnesh &quot;N3on's&quot; announcement about leaving Kick for Twitch by saying that the streamer would eventually return to the Stake-backed platform.