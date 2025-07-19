  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I don't appeal to cancel culture": Adin Ross says he won't fire his manager for using N-word against Kai Cenat

"I don't appeal to cancel culture": Adin Ross says he won't fire his manager for using N-word against Kai Cenat

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 19, 2025 06:30 GMT
&quot;I don
Adin Ross says he won't fire his manager (Image via kick.com/adinross)

Kick ambassador Adin Ross has disclosed that he will not fire his manager, Taav Cooperman, for using the N-word against Twitch star Kai Cenat. Earlier, during a livestream on July 17, 2025, Kai Cenat discussed his feud with Adin Ross and shared details about an incident from October 2024, in which Taav Cooperman used the N-word against him.

Ad

While claiming that their conversation took place at 4 AM, the two-time Streamer of the Year Award winner said:

"He then forwards and says, 'Yo, Kai, I just want to say, man, congrats on all the brand deals you doing. I know that, from Nike to McDonald's.' Taav is a White man, by the way. He proceeds to say, 'From Nike to McDonald's, but bro, keep it real, bro, n***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?! N***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?!' He on my phone, calling me the N-word at 4 AM in the f**king morning!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Adin Ross addressed the situation on July 18, 2025, announcing that he won't be firing his manager because he is "not racist."

He elaborated:

"Taav is not a racist person. Okay? Like, he doesn't hate people based off their race. That's what racism is. Right? So, he's not racist. Right? And I don't appeal to cancel culture, that's just something I do not. I've been going against it in my entire f**king career. I'm a very loyal person, so it's not like he's over here f**king doing s**t with children, and stuff like that. And I'm not justifying it and saying what he did was right, and those two aren't even comparable. But I know he's not a racist human being. I know he has a good heart, and I know he tries his hardest behind the scenes and on the scenes to make s**t work for me."
Ad
Ad

Adin Ross claims his manager, Taav Cooperman, has taken a leave of absence following the controversy involving Kai Cenat

Adin Ross further claimed that Taav Cooperman took a leave of absence to "self-reflect" and "figure out" the situation:

"However, this is one thing I will say about Taav, right? He wants to take time to himself to self-reflect and to, you know, it's a follow-up. Like, I don't f**king know what's going to happen, but one thing I will tell you is, you know, let him have time to himself to reflect, and you know, figure this s**t out."
Ad

Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick stream by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:09:12].

Furthermore, the 24-year-old stated that his "goal" was to see Kai Cenat and Cooperman reconnect:

"I would love to see Kai and Taav get on a phone, like, eventually. Like, that's just the goal. Even if they don't f**k with each other, whatever the f**k it is, just them even speaking, Kai and Taav speaking, that's just something I would like."
Ad

On the same day (July 18, 2025), Adin Ross commented on Ragnesh "N3on's" announcement about leaving Kick for Twitch by saying that the streamer would eventually return to the Stake-backed platform.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications