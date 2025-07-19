  • home icon
  "Kick will win": Adin Ross speaks out on N3on's decision to shift platforms to Twitch

"Kick will win": Adin Ross speaks out on N3on's decision to shift platforms to Twitch

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 19, 2025 04:32 GMT
&quot;Kick will win&quot;: Adin Ross speaks out on N3on
Adin Ross reacts to N3on's decision to shift platforms to Twitch (Image via @adinross and @N3onalt/X)

Adin Ross has shared his thoughts after Ragnesh "N3on" announced his decision to switch platforms from Kick to Twitch. For those unaware, N3on announced via an X post on July 18, 2025, that he will begin broadcasting on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform starting June 21, 2025.

The matter became a hot topic of conversation on Adin Ross' official X Community, ARL. X user @cconcreteboyz chimed in with their thoughts, claiming that 'every' streamer was leaving Kick, and that Ross needs to "move on" and "stop being hard-headed":

"Adin everyone left Stop being hard headed and dip already U already made 150m off kick time to move on," X user @cconcreteboyz wrote.
The Florida native eventually responded, using his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, saying that he likes being able to "say and do whatever he wants." He then commented on N3on's decision to leave Kick and join Twitch, writing:

"Bro. No. I like being able to say and do whatever I want, yall love freedom too. Look at last night u guys get a happy medium , collabs , and freedom. Neon will come back to kick, I never follow what other ppl r doing. I love u guys, u may not see it now. Kick will win. See u tn"
"I've done nothing but support and guide him" - Adin Ross responds to those claiming that he's "praying on N3on's downfall" following the latter's move to Twitch

On the same day (July 18, 2025), X user wasteyute_drg responded to Adin Ross' X post, alleging that he was 'praying for N3on's downfall':

"Bros praying on neon’s downfall 😭😭😭 step out of the equity-holder shoes for once in ur life gang lmfaooo'" X user @wasteyute_drg wrote.

The Kick ambassador replied by saying that he would "never snake" on the 20-year-old. However, Adin Ross expressed his belief that Twitch was not the best fit for N3on:

That’s my brother. I’ll never pray on his downfall, he’ll tell u that. I’ve done nothing but support and guide him, I’ll never snake him. He put the work in to be where he’s at and I’m happy to see him win, if it works, it works. I just don’t see twitch fitting. I’m being real"
In other news, Adin Ross recently claimed that Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" turned down a $140 million Kick deal, which would have made them "billionaires."

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
