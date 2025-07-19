"Kick made you": Fans react as N3on announces he is shifting platforms to Twitch

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 19, 2025 04:00 GMT
&quot;Kick made you&quot;: Fans react as N3on announces shifting platforms to Twitch
N3on announces shifting platforms to Twitch (Image via x.com/N3onOnYT)

Streamer and content creator Ragnesh "N3on" has announced that he is shifting platforms from Kick to Twitch. On July 18, 2025, the 20-year-old took to X to post a one-minute-58-second video featuring American actor Nick Cannon and musician Dave Blunts.

The clip also included a montage from his popular livestreams on the Stake-backed platform, where he collaborated with notable figures like James Harden, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, Olajide "KSI," and Kanye West.

At the one-minute-32-second mark, when N3on appeared to enter a door with the Kick logo, Dave Blunts said:

"N3on, get the f**k out of here."

The streamer then entered a purple room with the Twitch logo on it, signifying that he would now be shifting to broadcasting on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. Furthermore, it was announced that Ragnesh will begin broadcasting on Twitch starting June 21, 2025.

The social media post has garnered more than a million views. Over 332 fans shared their thoughts on N3on's decision to switch platforms to Twitch, with X user @jak92x writing:

"Big L kick made you," the X user wrote.

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" wished well for the Indian-American streamer's future endeavors:

"Good luck 🔥" Sneako posted.

According to one community member, Kick as a livestreaming platform was not "something that anyone took seriously":

"Kick was never going to be something anyone took serious to begin with.. it’s just a platform used for money laundering imo," X user @Dieggo remarked.

Meanwhile, X user @shelovesrey believed that Twitch star Kai Cenat was "right" about streamers "slowly starting to leave" Kick:

"Kai was right lmaoo everyone is slowly starting too leave kick" the user posted.
"N3on will come back" - Adin Ross gives his take on the streamer's move to Twitch

Adin Ross has commented on N3on's decision to leave Kick and move to Twitch. In a post made through his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality claimed that the platform he co-owns "will win" and that Ragnesh "will come back."

Stating that he will "never follow" what other content creators do, Adin Ross wrote:

"I like being able to say and do whatever I want, yall love freedom too. Look at last night u guys get a happy medium , collabs , and freedom. Neon will come back to kick, I never follow what other ppl r doing. I love u guys, u may not see it now. Kick will win. See u tn"
N3on made headlines on July 16, 2025, after he was confronted by The Breakfast Club podcast hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious, for his contentious past actions.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
