"Kick made you": Fans react as N3on announces he is shifting platforms to Twitch

Streamer and content creator Ragnesh &quot;N3on&quot; has announced that he is shifting platforms from Kick to Twitch. On July 18, 2025, the 20-year-old took to X to post a one-minute-58-second video featuring American actor Nick Cannon and musician Dave Blunts.The clip also included a montage from his popular livestreams on the Stake-backed platform, where he collaborated with notable figures like James Harden, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, Olajide &quot;KSI,&quot; and Kanye West.At the one-minute-32-second mark, when N3on appeared to enter a door with the Kick logo, Dave Blunts said:&quot;N3on, get the f**k out of here.&quot;The streamer then entered a purple room with the Twitch logo on it, signifying that he would now be shifting to broadcasting on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. Furthermore, it was announced that Ragnesh will begin broadcasting on Twitch starting June 21, 2025.The social media post has garnered more than a million views. Over 332 fans shared their thoughts on N3on's decision to switch platforms to Twitch, with X user @jak92x writing:&quot;Big L kick made you,&quot; the X user wrote.Controversial internet personality Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; wished well for the Indian-American streamer's future endeavors:&quot;Good luck 🔥&quot; Sneako posted.According to one community member, Kick as a livestreaming platform was not &quot;something that anyone took seriously&quot;:&quot;Kick was never going to be something anyone took serious to begin with.. it’s just a platform used for money laundering imo,&quot; X user @Dieggo remarked.Meanwhile, X user @shelovesrey believed that Twitch star Kai Cenat was &quot;right&quot; about streamers &quot;slowly starting to leave&quot; Kick:&quot;Kai was right lmaoo everyone is slowly starting too leave kick&quot; the user posted.&quot;N3on will come back&quot; - Adin Ross gives his take on the streamer's move to TwitchAdin Ross has commented on N3on's decision to leave Kick and move to Twitch. In a post made through his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality claimed that the platform he co-owns &quot;will win&quot; and that Ragnesh &quot;will come back.&quot;Stating that he will &quot;never follow&quot; what other content creators do, Adin Ross wrote:&quot;I like being able to say and do whatever I want, yall love freedom too. Look at last night u guys get a happy medium , collabs , and freedom. Neon will come back to kick, I never follow what other ppl r doing. I love u guys, u may not see it now. Kick will win. See u tn&quot;N3on made headlines on July 16, 2025, after he was confronted by The Breakfast Club podcast hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious, for his contentious past actions.