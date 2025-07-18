Sneako accuses AMP of "segregation," claims "all-white" group would get banned on Twitch

On July 17, 2025, Controversial streamer Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; went live on Parti and leveled certain claims against AMP and their streaming home, Twitch. Sneako reacted to a clip of AMP's Kai Cenat, discussing a situation with Adin Ross' manager &quot;Taav,&quot; and after Cenat claimed that Taav is Caucasian, Nico interjected by saying:&quot;('Taav is a white man, by the way,' said Kai Cenat) No, he's not. I'm tired of black people not understanding that Jews aren't white...It's racist. Some people will intentionally make that mistake because it's a lot brand safer to sh*t on white people than it is to sh*t on Jews, same reason you can have an all black content creator group and nobody calls it racist because black people within woke culture are seen as the perpetual victim, but if there was a WMP...an all-white content group, that's getting banned everywhere...&quot; (Timestamp - 23:40)Sneako shares his thoughts on Kai Cenat's recent drama involving Taav (Image via Sneako/Parti)Catch Sneako's entire Parti Video On Demand (VOD) here.Sneako essentially argued that criticizing white people is more acceptable from a &quot;brand-safe&quot; standpoint than criticizing individuals of Jewish heritage. He then tied this to African-American creator groups, like AMP, saying that if the Atlanta-based collective featured an all-white cast, they'd be &quot;banned everywhere.&quot;The streamer then accused AMP of segregation, while suggesting that the group chooses against having any Caucasian members:&quot;Twitch can ban me for off-platform behavior, saying 'you're hateful' and stuff like this, okay, well, the biggest content group on Twitch, they literally segregate, they only want black people in there, that is segregation.&quot;Sneako reacts to Adin Ross' manager, Taav, allegedly calling Kai Cenat the n-wordIn his rant about Taav, Kai Cenat claimed that Ross' manager used the n-word while referring to Cenat's McDonald's brand deal:&quot;He then forwards and says, 'Yo, Kai, I just want to say, man, congrats on all the brand deals you doing. I know that, from Nike to McDonald's.' Taav is a White man, by the way. He proceeds to say, 'From Nike to McDonald's, but bro, keep it real, bro, n***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?! N***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?!'.&quot;Regarding this, Nico paused the clip and defended Taav, saying:&quot;I love streaming!...Let's break this down...Taav's joking. It's a joke...Kai has positioned Taav as a white man when he's not...to make it sound worse, to make it be like a slave owner whipping Kai with a Chicken Big Mac.&quot; (Timestamp - 28:15)During Cenat's stream, where he explained his interaction with Taav, he also touched upon his situation with his fellow streaming contemporary, Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; causing xQc to leak a personal DM between the two in which he apologized if he had come off as negative.